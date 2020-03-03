Life as a working mother: Bhairavi's story

After becoming a mother, Bhairavi has managed to maintain a healthy work-life balance whilst still making her way up in the organisation. What does ‘balance’ mean to you? Whilst having an even split of men and women is important, Bhairavi believes that balance is more than just about achieving gender diversity. As she explains, “balance is about finding the winning combination between work and life, leading and following, and rational thinking versus following your heart.” What makes BP stand out for her is the corporate culture that focuses on respect and inclusion:



We don’t just work towards having more diversity in the organisation, there’s a huge focus on inclusion – with Respect being one of our core values.

As she explains, “It is not just about having gender balance in terms of numbers, but about being a great employer and supporting individual employees, regardless of their gender. It is important that we recognise, understand, accept and even encourage individual differences to deliver the best possible outcome.” Life as a working mother After 10 years of working in BP’s Castrol business in India, Bhairavi took a career break to have her daughter. When she returned to work after maternity leave, BP supported Bhairavi to manage the transition back to work and into her new role:



What was great was that I was given confidence and reassurance to take my time, have my break and know that BP had my back.