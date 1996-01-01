Finance business & technology in India

Deliver future solutions today – harness the power of innovation, creativity and design thinking to help deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow
At bp, we deliver energy products and services to people in every way imaginable – from the deep sea to the desert, from rigs to retail.
And we have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. That’s where finance business & technology (FBT) comes in. Bringing together innovation and data, our FBT centres around the world provide digital business services – from customer service and vendor payments to financial accounting and control – across every part of bp.
Digital technology is a key component of our engagement with customers. Our new FBT centre in Pune, India, will accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes to deliver outcomes that exceed customer expectations. Comprising roles in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.
With us, you will deliver innovative digital solutions to create effortless customer experiences. This is where you can make the most of your curiosity, creativity in problem-solving and your desire to bring about meaningful change through what you do – whether that’s creating bots, analysing data, or automating processes.
Maybe you are about to start your career. Perhaps you are looking to take it in new, adventurous directions. Either way, there are compelling reasons to be part of our FBT network.
Whatever your experience and expertise may be, we want you to reach your true potential at bp. We make that happen with excellent learning and development programmes, global collaboration and an inclusive culture that appreciates and values differences. And because it’s essential to feel good to do great work, we’re always looking at how we can improve workplace wellness, like making flexible working a truly viable option.
If you share our passion for delivering energy to the world, today and tomorrow, click below to learn more about available roles and how you can play your part...
