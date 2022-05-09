Hydrogen fuel of the future

Find out why this new generation of quantum stand-off hydrogen sensors will enable the new hydrogen economy
The award was a culmination of effort from bp’s digital science team who have been tracking quantum sensor development in the UK since 2017.
Find out why this new generation of sensors will enable the new hydrogen economy. Did you know that hydrogen burns with a colourless flame and represents an invisible danger to safe and reliable operations?
We are thought leaders, focused on progressive projects that enhance careers and accelerate our net zero ambition
At our exciting Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions we need to meet this challenge
We plan to grow the upstream, focus the downstream and invest with discipline in transition