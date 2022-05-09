Site traffic information and cookies

Hydrogen fuel of the future

Published:
9 May 2022

Find out why this new generation of quantum stand-off hydrogen sensors will enable the new hydrogen economy

Join your host Matt Young as he talks to a bp led consortium who have been awarded funding to design and build the world’s first quantum stand-off hydrogen sensor. 

 

The award was a culmination of effort from bp’s digital science team who have been tracking quantum sensor development in the UK since 2017. 

 

Find out why this new generation of sensors will enable the new hydrogen economy. Did you know that hydrogen burns with a colourless flame and represents an invisible danger to safe and reliable operations?

