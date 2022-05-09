Self-driving cars are awesome

Find out what is so special about autonomy and where it could lead bp next
They describe how they did it safely in a hazardous environment, and what went wrong when a cloud of steam got in the way.
Listen to find out what is so special about autonomy and where it could lead bp next.
We are thought leaders, focused on progressive projects that enhance careers and accelerate our net zero ambition
At our exciting Digital Hub in Pune, we are growing the digital expertise and solutions we need to meet this challenge
We plan to grow the upstream, focus the downstream and invest with discipline in transition