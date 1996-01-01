Your 24/7 shopping destination: Pick n Pay Express at bp. From quick snacks to full grocery runs, enjoy quality and convenience nationwide.
Pick n Pay Express, where convenience meets quality!
Our unique partnership with bp Southern Africa brings you a seamless shopping experience at over 181 locations nationwide, with plans to expand to more stores. Whether you're in need of a quick meal, a top-up shop, or a full grocery run, our doors are open 24/7 to serve you better.
Since 2012, bp Southern Africa and Pick n Pay, one of Africa’s most renowned retailers, have joined forces to transform bp Express stores into Pick n Pay Express locations. This strategic partnership started with just two pilot stores in 2008 and has grown significantly, reflecting our commitment to providing you with convenient shopping options wherever you are.
Enjoy the aromatic delight of Wild Bean Café, conveniently located inside many of our Pick n Pay Express stores. Whether you're grabbing a coffee to kickstart your day or treating yourself to a freshly baked pastry, Wild Bean Café adds that extra touch of indulgence to your shopping trip.
Pick n Pay Express is more than just a convenience store; it's your go-to destination for quality products and exceptional service. Whether you're refuelling your car or your pantry, we've got you covered. Stop by today and discover why Pick n Pay Express is the preferred choice for busy shoppers on the go.