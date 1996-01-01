Discover Pick n Pay Express: Your Convenient C-Store Experience



Pick n Pay Express, where convenience meets quality!

Our unique partnership with bp Southern Africa brings you a seamless shopping experience at over 181 locations nationwide, with plans to expand to more stores. Whether you're in need of a quick meal, a top-up shop, or a full grocery run, our doors are open 24/7 to serve you better.

A Growing Partnership

Since 2012, bp Southern Africa and Pick n Pay, one of Africa’s most renowned retailers, have joined forces to transform bp Express stores into Pick n Pay Express locations. This strategic partnership started with just two pilot stores in 2008 and has grown significantly, reflecting our commitment to providing you with convenient shopping options wherever you are.

