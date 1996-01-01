Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Convenience offers
  4. Pick n Pay Express

Pick n Pay Express

Your 24/7 shopping destination: Pick n Pay Express at bp. From quick snacks to full grocery runs, enjoy quality and convenience nationwide.

Your one-stop convenience at bp stations featuring Pick n Pay Express and Wild Bean Cafe.
Discover Pick n Pay Express: Your Convenient C-Store Experience
 

Pick n Pay Express, where convenience meets quality!

 

Our unique partnership with bp Southern Africa brings you a seamless shopping experience at over 181 locations nationwide, with plans to expand to more stores. Whether you're in need of a quick meal, a top-up shop, or a full grocery run, our doors are open 24/7 to serve you better.

 

A Growing Partnership

Since 2012, bp Southern Africa and Pick n Pay, one of Africa’s most renowned retailers, have joined forces to transform bp Express stores into Pick n Pay Express locations. This strategic partnership started with just two pilot stores in 2008 and has grown significantly, reflecting our commitment to providing you with convenient shopping options wherever you are.

What Makes Us Unique

  • Convenience: With locations on bp forecourts across the country, we're always nearby when you need us, offering everything from groceries to on-the-go meals.
  • Quality: Enjoy a wide selection of fresh produce, quality groceries, and household essentials that cater to your daily needs.
  • Innovation: Our product ranges are constantly evolving to meet your ever-changing shopping habits, ensuring you find what you're looking for every time.
  • Service: Our friendly staff is ready to assist you around the clock, making your shopping experience quick and easy.

 

Wild Bean Café at Pick n Pay Express

Enjoy the aromatic delight of Wild Bean Café, conveniently located inside many of our Pick n Pay Express stores. Whether you're grabbing a coffee to kickstart your day or treating yourself to a freshly baked pastry, Wild Bean Café adds that extra touch of indulgence to your shopping trip. 

 

Your Go-To Destination

Pick n Pay Express is more than just a convenience store; it's your go-to destination for quality products and exceptional service. Whether you're refuelling your car or your pantry, we've got you covered. Stop by today and discover why Pick n Pay Express is the preferred choice for busy shoppers on the go.

Useful Links

Wild Bean Café

Wild Bean Café

Your one-stop convenience at bp stations featuring Pick n Pay Express and Wild Bean Cafe.

Pick n Pay Express promotions

Find your nearest bp

Find your nearest bp