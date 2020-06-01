Site traffic information and cookies

Press releases

Browse all bp South Africa press releases issued since 2017

2022
bp Southern Africa makes ultimate comeback in Ask Afrika Icon Brands Benchmark Survey pdf / 102.6 KB
bp Southern Africa and SA Harvest partner to fuel the country and reduce food insecurity pdf / 221.3 KB
Wasaa acquires bp Southern Africa's liquid bulk fuels import terminal in landmark transformation deal pdf / 161.4 KB
bp donates R8 million in support of KZN disaster relief efforts pdf / 77 KB
EPL sponsorship announcement pdf / 119.6 KB
SAPREF to pause refinery operations pdf / 100.3 KB
2021
bpSA donates 30 laptops to Disability Centre pdf / 124.6 KB
Wild Bean Café 2021 Design-A-Cup competition unearths Mzansis young creatives pdf / 83.6 KB
Wild Bean Café DAC winner Profile_Mika pdf / 106.5 KB
Top 3 winners 2021 jpg / 1.4 MB
bp responds to concerns of fuel shortages pdf / 62.6 KB
bp first petroleum company to market with wine offer in South Africa pdf / 71.2 KB
Announcement Release Nedbank bp partnership pdf / 141.4 KB
Hamlet Morule appointed as head of communications & advocacy for bp Southern Africa pdf / 67.8 KB
2020
Press Release on bp Igqagqa opening pdf / 126.8 KB
Wild Bean Café Design-A-Cup winners pdf / 906.4 KB
bpSA steps up to fight against COVID-19 pdf / 248.8 KB
Taelo Mojapelo appointed new CEO of bp Southern Africa pdf / 109.3 KB
Wild Bean Café Media Press Release pdf / 923.8 KB
Wild Bean Café 2nd Press Release pdf / 118.6 KB
2019
bp continues to lead the way in fuel innovation and forecourt convenience pdf / 152.2 KB
Masana Petroleum Solutions Launches bp FleetMove, an innovative fleet management solution pdf / 121.9 KB
bp donates US$200 000 to Cyclone Idai survivors pdf / 67.1 KB
Meet Jabu Ndlovu, bpSA’s new Chief Financial Officer pdf / 135 KB
bpSA volunteers at Lofentse Girls High pdf / 99.8 KB
Wild Bean Café supports local young design talent pdf / 153.9 KB
bpPSA wins two 2019/2020 Ask Afrika ICON Brand category awards pdf / 96.7 KB
bpSA unveils its newly revamped fuel testing centre on World Quality Day pdf / 121.4 KB
2017
bp opens new site along N3 pdf / 115.3 KB
bpSA Education Foundation partners with Wits University on Targeted Talent Programme pdf / 128 KB
bp Ultimate with Active Technology named Product of the year 2017 pdf / 111.9 KB
Change Down fuelled by bp pdf / 102.8 KB
MMA Fuel and Traffic Safety tips pdf / 119.2 KB
Priscila Mabelane appointed CEO bp Southern Africa pdf / 131.5 KB

