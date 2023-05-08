Learnership programmes

Site traffic information and cookies

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

A learnership will see you work on real projects, deliver real results, and learn what a career in the oil and gas industry really means
On this page
Tips and advice

Our learnership programme is a structured initiative designed to fast-track the development of previously disadvantaged individuals and give them the tools and experience they need to grow a rewarding career at bp.

  • A learnership will give you the opportunity to have an impact on our business almost immediately. We recognize the contribution you make with a whole range of benefits including:
    • A competitive salary, plus the opportunity to gain spot bonuses
    • Professional guidance and support on issues like legal queries, health, wellbeing and bereavement.
  • We offer learnerships to previously disadvantaged individuals, including unemployed youths and existing employees
  • South African citizen

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 336 KB

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
