Graduate programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Joining one of our programmes, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your own path
Search and apply

Graduate programmes

Our two-year graduate programme is global in nature, meaning wherever you’re based you will benefit from the same outstanding training, development and support. Alongside this, the rotational structure of our programme has been developed to give you choice which means you will be challenged in many different ways, all of which to build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace giving you flexibility to eventually take your career in a direction that suits you best.

bp South Africa offers graduate opportunities in Customer and Products, People and Culture and Communications and Advocacy 

 

Our 2023 graduate recruitment programme offers challenging and exciting opportunities to help develop your career in one of following disciplines:

 

  • Chemical Engineering
  • Industrial Engineering
  • Environmental Science
  • Information Science
  • Human Resources
  • Marketing
  • Occupational Health Nursing, Research and Nursing Management

Applications are now open and will close on 01 November 2022.

 

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

Apply now for Chemical Engineering
Apply now for Industrial Engineering
Apply now for Human Resources
Apply now for Environmental Science
Apply now for Marketing
Apply now for Information Science
Apply now for Occupational Health Nursing, Research and Nursing Management

Have a question or need some help?

Please contact our early careers team at EarlyCareers@bp.com 

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • A competitive salary based on the experience you bring and your academic qualifications.
  • Health and retirement plans
  • Flexible working hours
  • Paid vacation days and public holidays, plus special leave for big life occasions like getting married.
  • Access to great facilities, including gyms and wellness centres.
  • Professional guidance and support on issues like legal queries, health, wellbeing and bereavement.

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Less than one year of post-qualification experience in addition to an honor’s degree in a relevant subject.
  • Degree from a recognized university
  • Good academic record (averaging 65%)
  • Legally authorized to work in South Africa
  • Ability to work under pressure and strong leadership, interpersonal and team working skills.

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Man sitting on a wall, working on his laptop

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
