Graduate programmes

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the complex energy system that drives our world. Today’s growing world is demanding more energy, as well as a path to a low carbon future. For more than 100 years, the people of bp have been adapting to the world’s ever-changing demands. At every turn, we’re improving how we deliver heat, light and mobility. We innovate to transform and provide business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp and for people.
In Malaysia, we operate bp’s GBS organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our office in Kuala Lumpur, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, human resources services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. In addition, we are the established Innovation & Engineering (I&E) hub in Asia Pacific where I&E is home to our central engineering and safety & operational assurance authorities, which sets bp-wide requirements and governance, as well as providing guidance and deep technical expertise. bp’s business in Malaysia also spans lubricants, blending operations and sales and marketing.
Join our team, and develop your early career in a supportive, forward-thinking environment and help us innovate to transform.
As a graduate of the programme, you’ll play a pivotal role in advancing our digitization agenda. You will develop through at least two job rotations and a structured training program. This cross-discipline exposure within your role will help you advance your early career. You’ll have opportunities to increase your technical knowledge and personal capabilities through practical experience and formal training that’s tailored to your needs.
On successful completion of the two-year program, you’ll select your permanent role. This role will be defined by your choice, experiences to date and where you’d like to continue to develop your skills.
The digital graduate programme offers some of the best training and development the industry has to offer. Typically lasting two years, you’ll have the opportunity to work in two very different teams — giving you the experience of a delivery role and a supporting function. You will push the boundaries of our current thinking and bring your fresh focus and energy to help us innovate and challenge the way we make the most of technology in a dynamic business. You will learn how to implement change, innovate and help us be part of the technology of tomorrow.
Do you have an obsession with data analytics, statistics or machine learning? Do you love finding exciting insights in deep and sophisticated datasets or optimise processes at scale using algorithms? Do you want to help bp tackle its most challenging problems?
We are looking for graduates who like working at-pace and believe that data can help drive phenomenal decision making. You will be embedded with a dynamic data-focused team. We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are comfortable operating with a degree of autonomy.
You will work with business people, other data scientists, data engineers, software engineers and domain specialists to understand the challenges to us achieving our aspirations. You will dig into data sets and use tools and techniques to cleanse, rationalise and infer meaning out of data.
Python, SQL, SAS, Excel and other data conversion tools, Tableau or PowerBI, source-code management and control tools Git, Jenkins and build systems and other tools commonly used in data science.
You'll have the chance to work on a variety of different projects within our digital design teams – giving you an end-to-end experience within a modern and pioneering design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills. Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.
You are keen to tackle big, meaningful design challenges and have a passion for helping. You enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies while creating positive human experiences too. We also value skills in Lean UX or Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban or experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.
You’ll work within the service, software and platform engineering teams to provide innovative custom-built products for colleagues and external users alike. These products will either support revenue-earning activity or help reduce costs within bp functions by automating manual activity. Strong themes running throughout digital engineering include automation of manual activity, focus on operational integrity at scale, optimization of technical resources, and speed to value. Ultimately, this work will help us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive the energy transition and solve real-world problems.
Service, software & platform engineering underpins all that we do. It enables our business aspirations and helps turn our net zero ambitions into a reality. As a graduate, you will help shape the future of bp.
As a service engineer, you will be embedded within a dynamic engineering-focused team, learning about new platform products and services. You will execute operational support activities according to documented service procedures and work instructions and help your team to deliver service improvements that maximize operational efficiency.
As a software engineer, you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to develop new solutions and products.
As a platform engineer, you will be embedded within one of our platform engineering teams. You will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise.
Analytical and logical, you'll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through growth. An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.
You'll join our digital security-focused team, with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The Security team's purpose is to enable bp's low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations. Day to day activities will depend on which of the four roles you rotate across.
Our core information security specialists build customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and manage cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!
Being analytical and logical. You'll be keen on solving security problems in a creative manner to serve the businesses you support underpinned with a passion for enabling safe operations.
You'll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber threats.
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process