Graduate programmes

You’ll work within the service, software and platform engineering teams to provide innovative custom-built products for colleagues and external users alike. These products will either support revenue-earning activity or help reduce costs within bp functions by automating manual activity. Strong themes running throughout digital engineering include automation of manual activity, focus on operational integrity at scale, optimization of technical resources, and speed to value. Ultimately, this work will help us become a digital leader in our sector, so we can drive the energy transition and solve real-world problems.

Service, software & platform engineering underpins all that we do. It enables our business aspirations and helps turn our net zero ambitions into a reality. As a graduate, you will help shape the future of bp.

As a service engineer, you will be embedded within a dynamic engineering-focused team, learning about new platform products and services. You will execute operational support activities according to documented service procedures and work instructions and help your team to deliver service improvements that maximize operational efficiency.

As a software engineer, you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to develop new solutions and products.

As a platform engineer, you will be embedded within one of our platform engineering teams. You will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise.

Skills and experience

Analytical and logical, you'll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through growth. An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.

