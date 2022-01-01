Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other third party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences by clicking the link provided.

Manage cookie preferences

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia --- A cityscape of the downtown area of Kuala Lumpur, capital city of Malaysia --- Image by © Bartosz Hadyniak/Ocean/Corbis

bp in Malaysia

bp’s presence in Malaysia spans a history of more than half a century. We’ve been here from the start, helping the economy to develop while ensuring that the important things remain the same.

Read more

Our work in the community and environment

As a responsible corporate citizen we have actively embedded CR initiatives in giving back to the community and preserving the environment

Careers

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates.

Global news and publications

Sustainability report 2021 ‎–‎ cover

Sustainability report 2021

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 – identifier

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

Annual Report cover

Annual Report 2021