Archaea Energy

Sources of biogas for potential RNG production include landfills, animal manure, and separated organic waste. Landfills are the largest of these sources and provide an attractive feedstock for RNG because of their predictable, long-term production profile.

RNG can be used interchangeably with fossil fuel-based natural gas. It is often used as a replacement for diesel fuel in vehicles, for power generation, and as a heating source in buildings. It also has industrial applications and can also be used as a feedstock for renewable hydrogen.

