  4. In Texas, Lightsource bp powers up Peacock solar

In Texas, Lightsource bp powers up Peacock solar

Release date:
28 January 2025
A ribbon cutting at Peacock solar farm

bp’s solar energy business, Lightsource bp, officially launched its 187-megawatt (MW) solar project during a ribbon cutting ceremony near Corpus Christi, Texas, on January 24, 2024. Peacock Solar’s renewable energy will be used to power the nearby Gulf Coast Growth Venture manufacturing complex, which makes materials used in cars, playgrounds, hospitals and more.

 

By providing this low carbon energy to an industrial customer, the project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 256,000 tons, the equivalent of taking roughly 55,000 cars off the road. The team has also worked to enhance biodiversity around the project with pollinator-friendly plants under the solar panels, sheep to keep the land maintained and measures to improve soil health.

Lightsource bp USA interim chief operating officer
“The Peacock Solar project adds to Lightsource bp's operational fleet in Texas, helping reduce carbon emissions while diversifying the state's energy mix to enhance security and reliability.” Helen Brauner, Lightsource bp USA interim chief operating officer
Peacock is one example of bp’s commitment to investing in America, and Texas. bp has more than 30,000 employees in the US and supports nearly a quarter-million jobs. Every major bp business has a presence in the US, and the company’s headquarters for the country is based in Houston.
An aerial view of rows of solar panels at the Lightsource bp Peacock solar farm
During construction, the project created over 300 construction jobs. In the future, it will create $25 million in tax revenue over 25 years. Supporting US manufacturers, solar panels were used from a producer in Arizona along with sun trackers from Connecticut. Across the US, Lightsource bp has developed 30 additional projects with enough solar generating capacity in operation or construction to power 600,000+ homes.

