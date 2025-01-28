In Texas, Lightsource bp powers up Peacock solar

bp’s solar energy business, Lightsource bp, officially launched its 187-megawatt (MW) solar project during a ribbon cutting ceremony near Corpus Christi, Texas, on January 24, 2024. Peacock Solar’s renewable energy will be used to power the nearby Gulf Coast Growth Venture manufacturing complex, which makes materials used in cars, playgrounds, hospitals and more.

By providing this low carbon energy to an industrial customer, the project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 256,000 tons, the equivalent of taking roughly 55,000 cars off the road. The team has also worked to enhance biodiversity around the project with pollinator-friendly plants under the solar panels, sheep to keep the land maintained and measures to improve soil health.