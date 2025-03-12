Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News & Stories
  3. Featured articles
  4. bp helps restore home in a historic Houston neighborhood

bp helps restore home in a historic Houston neighborhood

Release date:
12 March 2025

The effort is an example of how the company is investing in America – and Houston

bp employees volunteered with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
In February 2025, a team of bp employees volunteered with Rising Together, a nonprofit organization, to help rehabilitate and preserve a home in Houston’s historic Third Ward neighborhood.

 

The employees spent several hours working on the home of Ms. Cozetta Graham, an 81-year-old who has lived in the neighborhood for more than four decades. The team made critical health and safety repairs to Ms. Graham’s home, and painted it.

bp employees volunteer and paint a Houston home
A bp employee paints a Houston home
bp employees preserve a Houston home
Rising Together, a nonprofit organization, and bp employees volunteered to help rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp and Rising Together volunteer to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer and paint a Houston home
A bp employee paints a Houston home
bp employees preserve a Houston home
Rising Together, a nonprofit organization, and bp employees volunteered to help rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp and Rising Together volunteer to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home
bp employees volunteer with Rising Together to rehabilitate and preserve a Houston home

The company is a long-standing sponsor of Rising Together and over the past 40 years bp’s volunteers have helped repair more than 450 homes. This year’s sponsorship and volunteer work was done in honor of Rising Together’s third annual Black History Month celebration.

 

It's all part of bp’s work to invest in America, particularly the communities in which we operate. This is especially important in Houston, which is home to bp’s headquarters and has about 4,000 employees.

 

The US, in fact, bp’s largest country, with more than 30,000 employees – more than anywhere else in the world. bp supports several projects in Houston, including the annual Houston Rodeo. In the last year, the company donated $200,000 to develop an EV safety and mechanical training course at Houston Community College.

A collage map of the United States with pictures of bp operations

Read bp's US Impact Report

bp has donated $200,000 to develop an EV safety and mechanical training course at Houston Community College (HCC)

bp invests in Houston’s EV safety and mechanic training

bp’s presence in Texas includes onshore oil and gas production; energy marketing and trading; renewable power generation; fuel retailing through Trave...

Learn more about bp’s Texas businesses

bp's Argos offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Texas, the dynamic hub of America’s energy future

Discover more

News & Stories

US Impact Report

Community