bp helps restore home in a historic Houston neighborhood

The employees spent several hours working on the home of Ms. Cozetta Graham, an 81-year-old who has lived in the neighborhood for more than four decades. The team made critical health and safety repairs to Ms. Graham’s home, and painted it.

The company is a long-standing sponsor of Rising Together and over the past 40 years bp’s volunteers have helped repair more than 450 homes. This year’s sponsorship and volunteer work was done in honor of Rising Together’s third annual Black History Month celebration.

It's all part of bp’s work to invest in America, particularly the communities in which we operate. This is especially important in Houston, which is home to bp’s headquarters and has about 4,000 employees.

The US, in fact, bp’s largest country, with more than 30,000 employees – more than anywhere else in the world. bp supports several projects in Houston, including the annual Houston Rodeo. In the last year, the company donated $200,000 to develop an EV safety and mechanical training course at Houston Community College.