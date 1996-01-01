Safety comes first in everything we do, and we expect everyone in the team to work safely and with respect for the markets in which we operate.



A healthy and safe workplace is the right of everyone in trading & shipping.



We care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Above everything, that starts with safety and excellence in our activities. This is fundamental to our success.



Our approach is built on respect, being consistent and having the courage to do the right thing.



We have a determination to learn and to do things better. We depend upon developing and deploying the best technology and building long-lasting relationships. We are committed to making a real difference in helping to provide the energy the world needs today, and in the changing world of tomorrow. We work as one team.



Our HSE goals are underpinned by our bp safety leadership principles. Together: