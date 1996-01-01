Site traffic information and cookies

Technology

We don’t just talk about innovation in bp, we do it. Our track record gives us confidence in continuing to transform, change and innovate at pace and scale, while always focusing on safety – our core value

 

Because innovation drives new ways to engage customers, create efficiencies, develop higher returns and build low carbon solutions, we created a team dedicated to providing innovation services for bp and our customers.

A person analyzes a model in a white room

Gulf of America innovation

Advanced digital tools are already in use across our US businesses and operations. For example, our Dynamic Digital Twin (DDT) software has been instrumental in the development of our Argos platform
Pipelines at a refinery at night with a dark sky

Supply, trading & shipping GSS

Our supply, trading and shipping business uses a digital gas scheduling smartsheet (GSS) to coordinate the flow of natural gas. Launched in 2019, our GSS technology successfully integrates gas operations data into a seamless information exchange, providing a versatile and stable platform
An exterior picture of bp's Center for High-Performance Computer

Center for High-Performance Computing

bp’s Center for High-Performance Computing (CHPC) in Houston has one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers for commercial research, which we have used to make historic breakthroughs in rock physics and advanced seismic imaging, allowing our teams to see deep into the Earth’s subsurface
A woman wearing goggles mixes materials in a lab

Biosciences Center

bp’s Biosciences Center in San Diego conducts innovative research, supports strategic investments and manages academic partnerships designed to accelerate the global transition to a low-carbon future
A man looks at computer monitors in bp's Remote Collaboration Centre

Remote Collaboration Center

The Remote Collaboration Center (RCC) based in Houston, which opened in 2011, provides around the clock support for bp’s wells operations across the western hemisphere

