Remote Collaboration Center

The Remote Collaboration Center (RCC) based in Houston, which opened in 2011, provides around the clock support for bp’s wells operations across the western hemisphere
A picture of bp's Remote Collaboration Center in Houston, Texas

Utilizing leading-edge technology to create a collaborative real-time environment, it is devoted entirely to preventing safety incidents, rather than improving performance. 

 

Specialists in the facility are in constant communication with offshore rig teams to monitor and analyze real-time data, focusing on pumps, pits, flow rates and pressures. Onshore teams evaluate and verify that the data they’re monitoring is consistent with agreed execution plans. These specialists have extensive offshore experience, and they send safety issues up the chain of command as needed. 

 

The direct involvement of onshore staff in offshore drilling activity is a prime example of the additional layers of checks and balances that bp continues to implement throughout its business. 

