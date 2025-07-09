bp agrees to sell Netherlands mobility & convenience and bp pulse businesses to Catom

bp has reached an agreement to sell its mobility & convenience and bp pulse businesses in the Netherlands to Catom. The sale is part of bp’s previously announced $20bn divestment programme and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
This is the latest example of bp’s strategy in action to reshape and high-grade its downstream businesses, focusing on leading integrated positions.
The transaction includes around 300 bp-owned or branded retail sites – some with on-site EV charging infrastructure – as well as 15 operational bp pulse EV charging hubs, eight under development and the associated Dutch fleet business.
Catom, founded in 1998 by experienced entrepreneurs, is a fast-growing player in the trade, distribution, and sale of fuels and lubricants in the Netherlands. With this acquisition, Catom expands its OK retail network to over 400 retail sites in strategic locations across the Netherlands. Catom was ultimately selected as the successful bidder as they presented the best overall offer, including future plans for the business and protection of terms and conditions of employees.
Emma Delaney, EVP customers & products at bp, said: “We have built a high-quality retail and convenience business in the Netherlands but as we look to focus our downstream as part of a reset bp, we believe a new owner is best placed to take our Dutch business forward. We are working together with Catom to deliver a smooth and swift completion with minimal disruption on our people and customers.”
Jan Willem Westerhuis, CEO Catom & OK, said: “With this acquisition, we’re on our way to becoming the number one brand in our industry in the Netherlands. We’re happy and excited to welcome all our new colleagues."
In its 1Q25 results, bp updated its divestment guidance to $3-4bn for 2025, with $1.5bn signed or completed to that date. Further progress on divestment proceeds will be provided as part of 2Q25 results.
In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA'), bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under "Risk factors" and in any of our more recent public reports.
Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.