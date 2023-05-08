Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
We offer paid 8-week structured internship opportunities in the field of supply chain and sales. This is a wonderful chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some exciting and challenging projects.
In supply chain, you could work on projects to develop and help create new processes or be involved in crucial safety projects.
In sales, there are opportunities in exploring new channels for business decisions where you could gain broad exposure to a variety of sales verticals for delivering the right products and services to our customers.
With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the natural gas, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India
It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry