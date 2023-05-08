Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. India
  6. Intern programmes

Intern programmes

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

Whether you're starting a career in sales and marketing, business or retail, there’s an opportunity for you at bp
On this page
Search and apply
Intern programmes
Dates for the diary
Requirements
Tips and advice

Search and apply

Intern programmes

We offer paid 8-week structured internship opportunities in the field of supply chain and sales. This is a wonderful chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some exciting and challenging projects.  

 

In supply chain, you could work on projects to develop and help create new processes or be involved in crucial safety projects.

 

In sales, there are opportunities in exploring new channels for business decisions where you could gain broad exposure to a variety of sales verticals for delivering the right products and services to our customers.

Dates for the diary

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

 

Requirements

Rewards and benefits
  • Specific requirements vary across business areas and disciplines.
  • Strong academic background.
  • Relevant bachelor's and / or master’s degree.

Application process

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • Online application form
  • Online tests
  • Video interview
  • Assessment center
  • Offer and feedback

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
Application process

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in India

Learn more about our operations in India

Professionals

With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the natural gas, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India

Castrol India

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry