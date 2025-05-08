Making an inclusive workplace a reality

Ever wondered what bp is really like for employees? We asked Ayu in Malaysia, Sneha in India and Maria in Hungary how bp works for them.



What attracted you to bp?



It was bp’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation in energy. With a software engineering background, I’m excited by how bp uses technology to enhance efficiency, sustainability and safety. The focus on digital solutions aligns with my passion for impactful tech. I also value bp’s culture of continuous learning." - Ayu

The opportunity to shape the new digital hub in Pune, India, aligned with my passion for creating environments where people feel valued and empowered. bp’s vision for a diverse, future-ready workforce resonated deeply, and it’s here that I believe I can help drive meaningful change." - Sneha

I joined bp in 2018 seeking new challenges, and I valued bp’s diverse, multicultural environment, which friends highly recommended. Having worked internationally for 22 years, at bp I’ve found there are many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute within a global, inclusive culture." - Maria

How would you describe bp’s culture?



I believe bp creates an environment where people feel valued and heard. Inclusion is part of our everyday culture. For example, we’re encouraged to have open conversations and join employee-led business resource groups (BRGs). And it’s more than just words. bp’s culture is reflected in the way people support each other." - Ayu

At bp, there is a zero-tolerance approach to bias and discrimination, and leadership’s commitment to progressing inclusion further strengthens our culture of fairness." - Sneha

I see regular instances of how bp builds respect and fairness into daily operations. For example, we discuss real-life or fictional cases relating to bp’s beliefs in our bi-weekly team meetings, which further reinforces our core values. This ongoing dialogue helps to keep the topic of fairness at the forefront of our minds. " - Maria

What’s your experience of career progression opportunities at bp?



I appreciate how bp encourages career growth based on merit and skills. Opportunities for upskilling and working on challenging projects make advancement achievable. In my experience, hard work, expertise and contributions are recognized and rewarded, and knowing my efforts impact my progression motivates me to develop my skills." - Ayu

At bp, career development is actively supported through continuous learning. With strong sponsorship, feedback-driven growth and inclusive leadership, bp provides an environment where I feel empowered to advance and take on new challenges." - Sneha

My career is a good example. This is my third role, each building on the last and allowing me to grow. Last year, I successfully applied for my current position, covering overall ownership and governance for recharge processes across bp. It’s an honour to fulfil such a strategic role from Hungary." - Maria

In what way does bp work for you?

I’d say through mentorship and leadership development opportunities, as well as our bp Women’s International Network BRG. There is also a strong focus on finding a healthy work-life balance so we can manage professional and personal commitments. Knowing that bp promotes such an inclusive and empowering workplace keeps me motivated." - Ayu

bp is a place where everyone can thrive. With family-friendly policies, the company actively supports individuals, whatever their role." - Sneha

I feel I am supported in multiple ways. One to highlight is the flexible working arrangements, which helped me transition back from maternity leave after six months, primarily into part-time roles, then back to full time. Without this, I would have found it very difficult to balance work and family life. If you want to discover how you could be part of an environment where people feel recognized, embraced and valued, check out our Malaysia, India or Hungary country careers pages." - Maria

