Career areas for students

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

We’re looking for people to join us in a variety of roles across our business, engineering, science and trading & shipping functions
Business
Engineering
Science
Trading & shipping

Business

A business of our size and scale needs the sharpest commercial minds making the decisions

Engineering

Engineers at bp are faced with complex and fascinating challenges every day

Science

Scientists at bp work on the most advanced projects in oil and gas

Trading & shipping

As one of the world’s most developed commodity trading businesses, our trading & shipping arm keeps the planet’s energy moving

Life@bp podcasts

At bp, we’re on an exciting, challenging and transformative journey to net zero

As we head there, we’ll be talking to the people who are making it possible and reimagining energy forever. Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond.

