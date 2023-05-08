There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Engineering science underpins all we do. Our fuel and lubricant products, whether bp or Castrol branded are market leaders the world over. Customers choose them because of their reliability and proven performance. But we can’t rest on our laurels. This is a sector that is undergoing a great deal of change which impacts engine and vehicle design as well as the performance required of our fuels and lubricants. This means engineers are more important than ever to understand vehicle systems, design tests and develop the next generation of fuels and lubricants.
Our automotive and mechanical engineers are involved in:
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
The energy industry faces a wide range of challenges and our chemical and process engineers play important roles in delivering the innovation that takes our business forward. Chemical and process engineering comprises the science and technology which underpins the manufacturing and processing of substances, such as crude oil, liquid fuels and chemicals. The skills and knowledge of our chemical and process engineers will be used to develop new technologies and design production or process plants, as well as to monitor and optimize their operation.
Our chemical and process engineers, are involved in the design and optimal operation of:
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Completions engineers are part of the wells discipline and bp’s Global Wells Organization (GWO). GWO is an Upstream operating function whose goal is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable wells.
Completions engineers are responsible for ensuring that the well is installed with the correct equipment so that the productivity and longevity of the well is maximized. Work in this area involves recommending the type of completion concept that should be used to maximize recovery of oil and/or gas, recommending completion optimization techniques in existing fields, and writing programs to ensure appropriate completion installations are deployed safely and to bp and regulatory standards.
Some of the operations completions engineers are involved with include completion installation, well testing, and increasing well productivity through stimulation techniques. As part of an expert team, a completions engineer designs, plans, and supports rig operations, providing a key link between drilling, reservoir engineering, and petroleum engineering teams. This discipline requires knowledge of metallurgy, materials, chemical engineering, and physics.
As part of this role you are required to work in a diverse, multi-disciplined team that involves geologists, reservoir engineers, drilling engineers, equipment service company representatives, and production operations teams to ensure that the well plan satisfies all company objectives.
As a completions engineer, you could:
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Our construction teams are at the frontline delivering safe and compliant projects by ensuring that we are working smarter, eliminating waste and performance managing contractors and suppliers rigorously so that we hand over defect-free facilities.
As new discoveries are made tour teams work in harsh and challenging conditions to deliver projects from remoter areas, deeper waters, more extreme climates and more complex supply chains. However they are rewarded and satisfied by being part of a team delivering some of the largest, most ambitious, advanced and exciting developments in the industry.
Construction is about planning the physical build and overseeing its execution to quality, cost and schedule targets; implementing inspection, verification and testing requirements; and ensuring that design intent and technical integrity are carried through from design. Your input will range from developing construction plans, to the safe management of site activities during the building of facilities.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Control and automation engineering enables a relatively small number of operators to have full control of complex manufacturing plants, which include our chemical and biofuels plants, oil refineries and oil and gas production facilities. It’s the Control & Automation Engineer’s job to optimize production and enhance safety by making improvements to process control, as well as designing and maintaining the integrated control and safety systems (ICSS) that house these controls.
It can also lead to a career in Operations Critical Telecommunications (OCT). These are the highly reliable and resilient communication systems required for day-to-day safe operation and incident management on bp assets around the world. Whether it covers navigation, hazard monitoring, or communicating and transferring information within our organization, these systems must be continuously available, even during incidents, while the process plant is being made safe.
The work can also encompass subsea control systems for our subsea facilities used in both shallow and deep water offshore installations.
Control and automation engineers or OCT engineers contribute to the safe and efficient running of complex manufacturing systems and the design and build process plant control systems —which means incredible variety. One day they could be in London, working out the best way to control a biofuels reactor; the next, working on installing an advanced control system (a kind of autopilot) for an oil platform in the Caspian Sea.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Drilling engineers are a part of the wells discipline and bp’s Global Wells Organization (GWO). GWO is an Upstream operating function whose goal is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable wells. In GWO, drilling engineers take part in engineering activity covering the planning, programme preparation, and execution of drilling operations within the wells team.
As a drilling engineer, you are involved in designing, planning and programming of drilling activities. During construction of the well, you are responsible for supporting rig operations and ensuring the well is built safely and within budget. Drilling engineers support rig operations to get to the target zone and design the well to withstand conditions that may be experienced when the well is put on production or injection. There are many types of well programmes including exploration wells, appraising existing prospects and production wells in established acreage.
As part of this role you are required to work in a diverse, multi-disciplined team that involves geologists, reservoir engineers, completions engineers, equipment service company representatives, and production operations teams to ensure that the well plan satisfies all company objectives.
As a drilling engineer, you could:
Join our team as an intern this summer, and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Electrical power is a fundamental requirement for all of bp’s businesses. Electrical systems provide light, heat and energy and drive motors for rotating equipment, providing the motive power to move products to the marketplace, and the power for all related control systems.
As an electrical engineer, you’ll ensure existing production plants remain safe and reliable by effectively using manpower and equipment to carry out electrical maintenance, repairs and improvements. For new plants, like onshore oil and gas processing plants and offshore oil and gas production platforms, you will design all the electrical systems and equipment. Covering generators, transformers and electric motors, your hard work will ensure power is produced and used in the safest, most efficient and cost-effective way.
Through further opportunities that could take you to our sites around the world, you’ll develop all the skills you need as you work towards potentially becoming an electrical technical advisor or a chief engineer. This will give you exposure to a wide range of technical and development experiences that are specifically designed to get you to chartered/professional engineer status and beyond.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Our business finds, produces, refines, markets and sells energy and petroleum products and we’re committed to doing it cleanly, safely and responsibly. bp shipping connects many parts of this global business by providing safe and environmentally responsible transportation of bp’s hydrocarbons.
To do this, we own and operate many types of vessels, including 37 medium-size crude and product carriers, three very large crude carriers, one North Sea shuttle tanker, eight LNG carriers and three LPG carriers.
All of these vessels are double-hulled and have to operate within strict assurance criteria. Electrical engineers are crucial to this – providing marine expertise across upstream and downstream sectors in addition to supporting our core responsibilities.
You’ll begin at our flagship site at Sunbury-on-Thames, where you’ll find out all about our business. You could gain experience in shipbuilding, equipment commissioning and repair.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
The health, safety and environment (HSE) discipline has been established support of bp’s clearly stated goals of:
Our environmental discipline helps us ensure the safe, reliable and compliant operation of our sites by overseeing our controlled impact on the environment and our commitment to doing the right thing today and tomorrow, so that there’s no long-term damage to the planet or its people. By doing this to the standards we set ourselves we create:
Our environmental specialists support operations, wells, exploration, project teams or government agencies by:
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Even though bp conducts its business in a complex and volatile world nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees, contractors, customers and communities in which we operate. Energy demand, increasing societal expectations and technical challenges require rigorous assessment and management of the potential risks and our health, safety and environment (HSE) goals are clearly stated as:
bp’s HSE discipline has been established to provide expertise, guidance and verification in support of achieving these goals and to drive safe, compliant and reliable operations across the company.
Join our team as an intern this summer, and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Interventions engineers are part of the wells discipline and bp’s Global Wells Organization (GWO). GWO is an Upstream operating function whose goal is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable wells.
Working as a well interventions engineer, you will develop creative solutions and well programmes for operations to repair wellbores and optimize production rates over the life of the well. These types of operations are typically varied and involve acquiring surveillance data, performing well diagnostic tests to determine reasons for well loss of productivity, performing stimulation treatments, altering the state of the well for different service, enhancing its production, restoring the integrity of the wellbore, and eventually plugging and abandoning the wellbore at the end the useful well life. The well interventions discipline requires knowledge of well construction design limitations, metallurgy, materials, chemical engineering, physics, process safety, and equipment and methods used to enter the wellbore under pressure.
As part of this role you are required to work in a diverse, multi-disciplined team that involves geologists, reservoir engineers, drilling engineers, completions engineers, equipment service company representatives, and production operations teams to ensure that the well plan and proposed equipment satisfies all company objectives.
As an interventions engineer, you could:
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
The Instrument and Protective Systems (I&PS) Engineering and Measurement Engineering sub-disciplines are related, because they both involve sensor technology as a foundation.
Instruments and Protective Systems consists of three primary specialist areas including field instrumentation, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and fire and gas systems. It also includes the infrastructure (wiring, tubing, junction boxes, etc) which are used for communicating with these systems.
Field instrumentation is used to measure process parameters (such as pressure, temperature, flow, level, etc). It is also used to control through the use of final elements (e.g. using an automated valve to control flow or a variable speed drive on a pump). Instrumentation is critical in allowing process conditions to be monitored, while final elements are used to control within the prescribed facility operating envelope.
A Safety Instrumented System is a separate layer of protection, which acts independently of the other instrumentation and final elements for the purpose of taking the plant to a safe state if predetermined operating conditions are exceeded. SIS must be designed to stringent international standards which govern how they are to be identified, engineered, installed, operated and tested.
Finally, fire and gas systems monitor for unexpected releases, and act to isolate the process and prevent escalation to a fire or explosion.
Measurement Engineering consists of an engineered set of hardware and software controls that are focused on the measurement of the quantity and quality of hydrocarbon production. bp’s measurement and metering engineers measure process variables, including pressure, temperature, flow, level and composition, and perform higher level tasks such as calculating flow measurement data for commercial and regulatory use.
In many cases, these measurement systems are the basis for meeting international standards, environmental and in-country revenue and taxation regulations. They provide process and production data for control, optimization and allocation of production revenue, and it’s true to say that energy supplies of whole countries often depend on these systems. In fact, these systems are tied directly to our licence to operate. That’s why bp’s Measurement engineers are committed to delivering excellence without compromising safety.
I&PS and Measurement technologies are rapidly changing as new sensor technologies, processor capability and software development result in more accurate, reliable, and faster devices. I&PS and Measurement engineers are always working to use the latest technologies to solve operational and reliability challenges in environments that range from harsh North Sea conditions to hot Saharan desert, to kilometres below the Gulf of Mexico Keeping pace with technology developments and changes is challenging and very exciting.
Our engineers are involved in problem-solving and carrying out feasibility studies, standards familiarization and reliability reviews , critical production operations as well as working on a project to design and build process plant safety systems using the latest available technology.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Our business finds, produces, refines, markets and sells energy and petroleum products, and we’re committed to doing it cleanly, safely and responsibly. bp shipping connects many parts of this global business by providing safe and environmentally responsible transportation of bp’s hydrocarbons. To do this we own and operate many types of vessels, including 37 medium-size crude and product carriers, three very large crude carriers, one North Sea shuttle tanker, eight LNG carriers and four LPG carriers. All of these vessels are double-hulled and have to operate within strict assurance criteria. Marine engineers are crucial to this — providing marine expertise across upstream (exploration & production) and downstream (refining & marketing) sectors in addition to supporting our core responsibilities.
Working with our marine engineers, you will deal with the design, construction, installation, operation and repair of propulsion, auxiliary and ancillary systems and equipment within a ship.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Corrosion remains a major challenge for all industries including oil and gas. All of bp’s oil and gas production passes through steel equipment as it travels from the underground reservoir to our customers. Our materials and corrosion engineers monitor and maintain the equipment to ensure we transport our oil and gas safely to production facilities. This, of course, has a major impact on the safety of our people, the environment and our profitability.
We are committed to leading the industry in this field. The materials and corrosion community is diverse, multi-disciplined, highly technical and vibrant. We operate in all of bp’s production and refining locations around the world, the work is challenging, extremely rewarding and highly specialized.
Join us and not only will you receive outstanding training and development opportunities, but you will also be working at the forefront of applied materials and corrosion engineering for the oil and gas industry.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Mechanical Engineering is vital to bp. It ensures safe and reliable plant operation, over the life of an asset in a cost-effective manner. This involves preventing hydrocarbon releases, maximizing equipment uptime and ensuring quality projects are delivered to schedule and budget.
Mechanical Engineers support our operations and projects around the world. Some work in project teams with major contractors, ensuring the correct selection, specification and construction of mechanical equipment and systems. Others help to build new facilities or modify existing assets, or work within operations to develop and implement maintenance programmes, monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties. Mechanical Engineers also work as a technical specialists, advising operations and projects on particular aspects of mechanical engineering. Not to mention their work with a broad range of mechanical equipment, such as gas turbines, compressors, heaters, vessels and piping, as well as all aspects of its design. Working with the latest technology and some of the brightest minds in the industry, this area upholds the very highest standards of mechanical integrity.
From assuring mechanical integrity at the development phase of a project, to ensuring that the correct equipment is specified and is fit for purpose, our Mechanical Engineers have access to all of the different areas of engineering they want to explore. This includes mechanical design, technology development, construction projects and rotating equipment.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Our business finds, recovers, refines, markets and sells energy and petroleum products. And we’re committed to doing it cleanly, safely and responsibly. bp shipping connects many parts of this global business by providing safe and environmentally responsible transportation of bp’s hydrocarbons. To do this we own and operate many types of vessels, including 37 medium-size crude and product carriers, three very large crude carriers, one North Sea shuttle tanker, eight LNG carriers and four LPG carriers. All of these vessels are double-hulled and have to operate within strict assurance criteria. Naval architects are crucial to this — providing marine expertise across upstream (exploration & production) and downstream (refining & marketing) sectors in addition to supporting our core responsibilities.
Working with our naval architect, you will deal with the design, construction, maintenance and operation of a ship’s hull and structures, using basic and applied research, design and development calculations during all stages of the life of the ship. You’ll also gain an in-depth knowledge of safety regulations and damage control rules to allow the approval and certification of ship designs.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Our offshore structures, facilities, buildings, refineries and plants are critical to the production and delivery to market of hydrocarbons — bp’s core business. We operate across the globe — in the Caspian, the deepwater off Angola and the Gulf of Mexico, the deserts of North Africa, Trinidad & Tobago, the North Sea and many other areas. The design, build and integrity management of fixed, floating offshore and subsea structures, is down to the skills of our Offshore Structural Engineers. They are some of the most visionary structural engineering professionals in industry.
Our Offshore Structural Engineers, work in project teams with major contractors. They ensure the correct selection, specification and construction of our structures —when we’re building new facilities or modifying existing assets, work in asset teams within operations, help to develop and implement maintenance programmes and monitor structural performance as well as design and oversee modification to operating structural facilities.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Without pipelines and all their related facilities, bp couldn’t continue to produce or refine energy products. We operate and have developed safe and reliable pipelines across the globe — from the Caspian and the Gulf of Mexico to the deserts of North Africa, the tropical water of Trinidad & Tobago, and the North Sea. The design, construction and maintenance of our pipelines are largely down to the skills of our Pipeline Engineers
Pipeline Engineers work on technology development, project implementation and operations for Offshore and onshore pipelines as well as operations and integrity management of existing pipelines and the design and construction of new pipelines.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
The energy industry faces a wide range of challenges — Process and Process Safety Engineers advise in the selection, development and layout of oil and gas process plant equipment. Using sophisticated software modelling tools, Process Engineers assist the operations staff to analyse, troubleshoot, and optimise production throughput. In addition, they recognize and minimize safety hazards as well as being involved in – and ultimately leading – multi-disciplined HAZOP teams to achieve safe levels of process design.
Process Safety Engineering combines the practice of science and engineering to analyse and manage hazards in the hydrocarbon industry. It deals with the prevention and control of incidents — whether at design stage for new production plants or on established projects through continuous risk reduction improvements. The team manages the integrity of all operating systems and processes by applying good design principles, and sound engineering and operating practices.
Process and Process Safety Engineering is bp’s single largest professional discipline. They are involved in the design and optimal operation of oil and gas production facilities, oil refineries, and petrochemical plants, developing new technologies, for example producing transport fuels and chemicals from unconventional resources, such as natural gas and biomass through to meeting regulators’ expectations, assessing major accident hazard risks and coaching the organization on process safety issues.
It’s a programme full of variety — one day they might be on site talking with technicians about safety critical equipment one day, and the next, modelling consequences of fires and explosions to optimize active and passive fire protection.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
bp has one of the world’s largest portfolios of engineering projects. Our project teams are responsible for delivering safe, competitive, cost-effective and reliable facilities through the management and integration of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities, from the initial concept to handover to operations.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
bp’s Upstream Global Project Organisation (GPO) spends around $8 billion of CAPEX per year across a portfolio of around 40 large-scale engineering projects. Being able to predictably execute and continuously improve performance is essential to having a sustainable, reliable, best in class projects organisation. Project services teams provide the information that underpins this.
Our teams perform a wide range of activities, including estimating, planning, cost control and information management, across all stages of the project lifecycle to enable bp to create and deliver cost-effective, competitive projects.
Project control is essential to the successful delivery of the full project lifecycle. You will gain hands-on experience of, and exposure to, our projects, processes, and tools. Typically, from a cost and schedule perspective, you will be overseeing where the project is headed, providing accurate forecast information, helping to optimise the project value, and identifying deviations from expected performance.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. Our petroleum or reservoir engineers, are essential to ensuring we extract hydrocarbons efficiently from our global discoveries and support the entire lifecycle of an oil or gas field. This covers everything from evaluating prospects to determine potential productivity and profitability, to developing which areas to optimize hydrocarbon production in.
Petroleum engineers are a key link between planning and operations, creating value through performance optimization and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or enhance the production of hydrocarbons throughout the life of the field.
Reservoir engineers focus on integrating geoscience, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir performance and optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
At bp, Subsea and Floating Systems Engineering is a focus area, as we move into deeper and more remote environments. Our current portfolio includes operations in the North Sea (UK and Norway), Gulf of Mexico, Caspian Sea, Angola, and Trinidad & Tobago. In some of these locations water depths well exceed 2000m. Breakthrough technologies are needed to make these new, and existing, discoveries reliable and economically viable, and to increase productivity. The challenges are complex — and vital to our business. We have over 200 discipline engineers working in this sector.
Our engineers are involved in the design, construction, installation and operations of subsea and riser system facilities and work in an operations environment (shore-based support or offshore), a project environment (in a design office or construction site), or in our central engineering technical centre.
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Our aspiration is to achieve a world-class bp candidate experience and to support this aim, we have published a charter that outlines our commitment to candidates
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career