Join our team as an intern and you'll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp.

Overview

The Instrument and Protective Systems (I&PS) Engineering and Measurement Engineering sub-disciplines are related, because they both involve sensor technology as a foundation.

Instruments and Protective Systems consists of three primary specialist areas including field instrumentation, safety instrumented systems (SIS), and fire and gas systems. It also includes the infrastructure (wiring, tubing, junction boxes, etc) which are used for communicating with these systems.

Field instrumentation is used to measure process parameters (such as pressure, temperature, flow, level, etc). It is also used to control through the use of final elements (e.g. using an automated valve to control flow or a variable speed drive on a pump). Instrumentation is critical in allowing process conditions to be monitored, while final elements are used to control within the prescribed facility operating envelope.

A Safety Instrumented System is a separate layer of protection, which acts independently of the other instrumentation and final elements for the purpose of taking the plant to a safe state if predetermined operating conditions are exceeded. SIS must be designed to stringent international standards which govern how they are to be identified, engineered, installed, operated and tested.

Finally, fire and gas systems monitor for unexpected releases, and act to isolate the process and prevent escalation to a fire or explosion.

Measurement Engineering consists of an engineered set of hardware and software controls that are focused on the measurement of the quantity and quality of hydrocarbon production. bp’s measurement and metering engineers measure process variables, including pressure, temperature, flow, level and composition, and perform higher level tasks such as calculating flow measurement data for commercial and regulatory use.

In many cases, these measurement systems are the basis for meeting international standards, environmental and in-country revenue and taxation regulations. They provide process and production data for control, optimization and allocation of production revenue, and it’s true to say that energy supplies of whole countries often depend on these systems. In fact, these systems are tied directly to our licence to operate. That’s why bp’s Measurement engineers are committed to delivering excellence without compromising safety.

I&PS and Measurement technologies are rapidly changing as new sensor technologies, processor capability and software development result in more accurate, reliable, and faster devices. I&PS and Measurement engineers are always working to use the latest technologies to solve operational and reliability challenges in environments that range from harsh North Sea conditions to hot Saharan desert, to kilometres below the Gulf of Mexico Keeping pace with technology developments and changes is challenging and very exciting.

Your role and responsibilities

Our engineers are involved in problem-solving and carrying out feasibility studies, standards familiarization and reliability reviews , critical production operations as well as working on a project to design and build process plant safety systems using the latest available technology.