Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy and supplying our customers with the fuels, lubricants and petrochemical products they need in their everyday lives.
Downstream is at the heart of our business, and our commercial discipline looks after:
Accounting, reporting and control (ARC) delivers high quality and efficient internal and external financial reporting. The financial reporting enables business delivery, conforms to bp’s system of internal control, and meets all external reporting obligations. ARC is at the centre of our operations, embedded within our businesses, committed to doing the right thing and ensuring all our work is reliable. Experience diverse areas such accounting policy, internal/external reporting, control processes, accounting processes and financial systems for our different businesses.
Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy and building the infrastructure to develop these new resources. Planning and commercial operations maximizes and secures value inherent in bp’s portfolio with efficient investment decisions for a stable plan, cross-functions integration and stakeholder alignment. Additionally, this area provides support in investment governance and performance management.
The programme is available in a number of global locations allows you to experience diverse areas such planning and performance, joint venture management (agreement and stakeholder), investment decisions and commercial assurance. This exposure will help you understand the commercial aspects of the business and establish a business plan to be able to propose new, reliable and creative ways to maximize and deliver value.
HR professionals recruit, retain and reward people who can keep us ahead of the global energy challenge. They also develop world-class training programmes, build capability and anticipate the demand for new skills.
Attracting and retaining the best people in our industry – regardless of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or disability – is what keeps us ahead of the competition. Our commitment to doing the right thing, working as one team, and supporting our people’s development makes us one of the industry’s best workplaces, and that’s in large part thanks to our HR professionals. They act as strategic business partners, offering guidance to managers and employees.
In this discipline you’ll develop knowledge of the sub disciplines within HR and the technical skills required to become a strategic business partner.
The need to grow and optimize our buying power is fundamental to bp’s success. From Alaska to Australia, procurement and supply chain teams manage the procurement process for the many categories of goods and services that keep bp operating every day. We are also responsible for supplier performance management, spend reporting, market intelligence and monitoring compliance to procurement processes and policies. Our supply market strategies ensure that bp’s supply chain is one of the most competitive in the oil and gas industry, so it’s no surprise that procurement is one of the business’ key business functions.
In procurement & supply chain you could find yourself:
Your work will bring you into a global network of specialised management professionals, working within our business areas - Upstream, Downstream and Indirect Procurement.
As a graduate in the IT&S graduate programme, you’ll play a pivotal role in advancing our digitization agenda. You will develop through at least two job rotations and a structured training program. This cross-discipline exposure within your role will help you advance your early career. You’ll have opportunities to increase your technical knowledge and personal capabilities through practical experience and formal training that’s tailored to your needs.
On successful completion of the two-year program, you’ll select your permanent role. This role will be defined by your choice, experiences to date and where you’d like to continue to develop your skills.
The IT&S graduate programme offers some of the best training and development the industry has to offer. Typically lasting two years, you’ll have the opportunity to work in two very different teams — giving you experience of a delivery role and a supporting function. You will push the boundaries of our current thinking and bring your fresh focus and energy to help us innovate and challenge the way we make the most of technology in a dynamic business. You will learn how to implement change, innovate and help us be part of the technology of tomorrow.
