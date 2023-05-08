Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.

Overview

Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy and supplying our customers with the fuels, lubricants and petrochemical products they need in their everyday lives.

Your role and responsibilities

Downstream is at the heart of our business, and our commercial discipline looks after: