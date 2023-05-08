There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp or Castrol. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.
Chemistry is core to what we do at bp. From petrochemicals to fuels and lubricants, it’s vital for the future of our businesses that we develop reliable new technology and understand the chemical and physical properties of the products we market. This is so that they can be produced efficiently and designed with our customers in mind. It’s an area which is experiencing a great deal of change, in terms of the legislation impacting fuels and transportation, and the breakthroughs that are happening in areas such as engine design, biofuels and chemical catalysis.
At bp, chemists are involved in safely applying science, developing innovative technologies and working closely with our engineering and commercial operations.
Our product chemists contribute to developing and understanding a variety of Castrol and bp-branded products which are marketed and distributed in over 100 countries. Our product development teams concentrate on improving fuel and lubricant performance for all kinds of engines and vehicles.
As supplies of oil and gas are depleted, Geoscientists play an essential role in ensuring we can meet the world’s increasing demand for energy. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to explore hydrocarbon resources and maximize their recovery from oil and gas reservoirs across the world. Now, we can find and produce oil and gas that was invisible to us only a few years ago.
Geoscience in bp integrates both geology and geophysics. Geology is concerned with the application of geological principles and techniques to the analysis of well, core, surface outcrop, and production data.
Geophysics is concerned with the acquisition, processing, interpretation and analysis of seismic and other geophysical datasets (e.g. gravity-magnetic surveys) to create an image of the sub-surface. The combination of geology and geophysics — as geoscience — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the sub-surface, increasing our ability to safely explore and recover hydrocarbon resources.
Join us as a Geologist and you’ll find our commitment stretches beyond the success of our business to the development of our people and their successful careers.
Our geologists on an integrated geoscience path, focus your skills on specific parts of the value chain (such as exploration or production), integrating geology and geophysics with other subsurface disciplines to help us drill wells, find, develop and produce hydrocarbons.
Our geologists on an applied geologist path, apply more discipline-focused skills (for example in structural geology or sedimentology/stratigraphy) across the value chain.
Depending on bp location, you may work in exploration, development, production or one of the technology teams.
Both integrated geoscientists and applied geologists help bp make critical business decisions on activities that might include new basin evaluation, planning the drilling of new wells, or building reservoir models to support field development decisions.
Join us as a Geoscientist and you’ll find our commitment stretches beyond the success of our business to the development of our people and their successful careers.
Our geophysicists in integrated geoscience, focus on specific parts of the value chain (such as exploration or production), integrating geology and geophysics with other subsurface disciplines to help us drill wells, find, develop and produce hydrocarbons.
Our geophysicists, apply more discipline-focused skills (for example, in seismic processing or geophysical analysis) across the value chain.
Both integrated geoscientists and applied geophysicists help bp make critical business decisions on activities that might include new basin evaluation, planning the drilling of new wells, seismic survey design, or seismic processing.
The health, safety and environment (HSE) discipline has been established support of bp’s clearly stated goals of:
Our environmental discipline helps us ensure the safe, reliable and compliant operation of our sites by overseeing our controlled impact on the environment and our commitment to doing the right thing today and tomorrow, so that there’s no long-term damage to the planet or its people.
By doing this to the standards we set ourselves we create:
Our environmental specialists support operations, wells, exploration, project teams or government agencies by:
Even though bp conducts its business in a complex and volatile world nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees, contractors, customers and communities in which we operate. Energy demand, increasing societal expectations and technical challenges require rigorous assessment and management of the potential risks and our health, safety and environment (HSE) goals are clearly stated as:
bp’s HSE discipline has been established to provide expertise, guidance and verification in support of achieving these goals and to drive safe, compliant and reliable operations across the company.
The health, safety and environment (HSE) discipline has been established in support of bp’s clearly stated goals of:
This means that we are committed to ensuring people work in safest way possible, and we need industrial hygienists, also known as occupational hygienists, to promote wellbeing and prevent illness.
Potential health risks in our industry include chemical hazards like hydrocarbons, and fumes; physical hazards such as noise, vibration and ergonomics; and also biological and psychological hazards. Industrial hygienists focus on control of exposure to hazards in the workplace; identify, assess and control these risks; and work to prevent, minimize or eliminate them so that everyone can go home fit and healthy at the end of every day.
Without petrophysicists, we couldn’t get enough oil and gas out of the ground to help satisfy the world’s growing demand for energy. At bp, our petrophysicists define the volume and distribution of oil and gas and the flow characteristics of our reservoirs.
They investigate the reservoir rocks and fluids — their porosity, permeability, fluid flow behaviour, the presence and saturation of oil and gas. This involves the integration of direct measurements of reservoir properties on core and fluid samples with sophisticated indirect measurements, the latter acquired with tools lowered into boreholes. These tools measure the nuclear, electrical and acoustic response of rocks and the integrated results are used to predict the volume of the hydrocarbons and methods of extraction.
Our petrophysicist work in exploration, field development or at a producing asset - all dynamic, collaborative environments.
Petroleum engineers are a key link between planning and operations, creating value through performance optimization and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or enhance the production of hydrocarbons throughout the life of the field.
Reservoir engineers focus on integrating geoscience, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir performance and optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons.
From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. Our petroleum or reservoir engineers, are essential to ensuring we extract hydrocarbons efficiently from our global discoveries and support the entire lifecycle of an oil or gas field. This covers everything from evaluating prospects to determine potential productivity and profitability, to developing which areas to optimize hydrocarbon production in.Petroleum engineers are a key link between planning and operations, creating value through performance optimization and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or enhance the production of hydrocarbons throughout the life of the field.
From Exploration to Production, Subsurface Information Management staff deliver crucial roles to ensure that our Upstream Functions have the data and analysis that they need to find and produce reserves. As a Subsurface Information Management intern, joining bp’s programme, you will work within Subsurface Information Management to gain experience of managing a range of subsurface information and data types across the different parts of the Upstream Lifecycle. Those in our Information and Data management teams are responsible for ensuring that the $10 billion+ asset for Upstream bp are fit for purpose, discoverable and accessible. This is achieved by managing the information and data throughout the Upstream lifecycle, enabling the company to maximise value in the exploration, development and production of the oil and gas fields.
The team controls, protects and facilitates timely access to quality assured information & data for consumers across the Subsurface group, and are required to work with many types of subsurface information and data including seismic, well, spatial, and production data. The objectives of the role are to support the development, execution and supervision of plans, policies, programmes and practices that support daily activities, and mitigate operational, commercial and reputational risks arising from incorrect information and data.
This role is targeting intern Geoscientists or Engineers who seek to develop themselves in an enabling role that utilises data, technology and process, to provide information solutions to our Geoscience and Engineering community.
Day to day interest for team members is provided through the wide range of cross-functional and cross-Regional interfaces that we manage, and the broad opportunities for career development and diversification.
Reporting to the Region Subsurface Information Manager, typical responsibilities range from:
To apply for this role, you’ll need a 2:1 degree, preferably Geosciences, or Engineering. Information Technology/ Information & Data Management also considered.
