Join our team as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the oil and gas industry and gaining an insight into life at bp. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate programme and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.

Overview

As supplies of oil and gas are depleted, Geoscientists play an essential role in ensuring we can meet the world’s increasing demand for energy. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to explore hydrocarbon resources and maximize their recovery from oil and gas reservoirs across the world. Now, we can find and produce oil and gas that was invisible to us only a few years ago.

Geoscience in bp integrates both geology and geophysics. Geology is concerned with the application of geological principles and techniques to the analysis of well, core, surface outcrop, and production data.

Geophysics is concerned with the acquisition, processing, interpretation and analysis of seismic and other geophysical datasets (e.g. gravity-magnetic surveys) to create an image of the sub-surface. The combination of geology and geophysics — as geoscience — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the sub-surface, increasing our ability to safely explore and recover hydrocarbon resources.

Join us as a Geologist and you’ll find our commitment stretches beyond the success of our business to the development of our people and their successful careers.



Your role and responsibilities

Our geologists on an integrated geoscience path, focus your skills on specific parts of the value chain (such as exploration or production), integrating geology and geophysics with other subsurface disciplines to help us drill wells, find, develop and produce hydrocarbons.

Our geologists on an applied geologist path, apply more discipline-focused skills (for example in structural geology or sedimentology/stratigraphy) across the value chain.

Depending on bp location, you may work in exploration, development, production or one of the technology teams.

Both integrated geoscientists and applied geologists help bp make critical business decisions on activities that might include new basin evaluation, planning the drilling of new wells, or building reservoir models to support field development decisions.