bp's pride at Stonewall success

Stonewall’s Global Workplace Equality Index recognizes organizations who have successfully upheld inclusive values and made progress towards LGBT+ equality. It promotes organizations who develop a clear and rigorous action plan for their work across the globe.
The news was welcomed by Terry Yuen, bp Singapore head of country who said: “I’m proud to see how support for LGBT+ has evolved within bp in the region. Guided by our common vision of inclusivity and mutual respect for one another, we navigated the cultural challenge of discussing this topic as a team, proactively training staff on LGBT+ equality, growing our community through external awareness events, and making our internal policies more inclusive to same sex couples in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam and China. We are proud of our partnership with Stonewall as we continue to embrace diversity and strive to make bp a safe and productive workplace for everyone.”
Eddy attended a safe space training course organised by BP Pride and was inspired to become part of the process
We are building a diverse workforce by consciously attracting the best people to BP
Stonewall was founded in 1989 by a small group of people who had been active in the struggle against Section 28 of the Local Government Act