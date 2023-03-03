Embracing equity

Twelve years ago, I joined bp. When I looked up at the leaders above me, there were not enough women. To my surprise, the executive leadership team had precisely zero women. Today, as head of people & culture, I am proud to say I am now one of six women on the executive team – in fact, women currently outnumber men – six out of 11.

But there’s more to this story

Our leadership team backgrounds are changing too, with several of us coming from untraditional or working-class upbringings. Our head of innovation & engineering, Leigh-Ann Russell, grew up on an Aberdeen council estate. She was one of the first in her family to go to university – as was our CEO, Bernard Looney.

“Because of my own journey, I understand what it is like to question your ability to get ahead when you have a different start.”

And then there’s me. I am the daughter of a former dockworker. When the dockyard closed in the 1980s, my father got his degree at night school and became a teacher. He was my role model – and gave me the courage to pursue a different type of career path. I left school at 16 to become an apprentice at an insurance company. I worked my way up the career ladder and managed to get my A-levels and even an MBA.

Because of my own journey, I understand what it is like to question your ability to get ahead when you have a different start. And as a mother of two strong daughters and a teenage son, I want them to see that gender and background aren’t reasons for anyone to be held back.

