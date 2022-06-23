There’s no average day in engineering: meet the women making a difference at bp

About INWED

International Women in Engineering Day began in the UK in 2014 as a national campaign set up by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) to raise the profile of female engineers and encourage more young women and girls to take up engineering careers.

Now an international event, INWED includes online interactive events and panel discussions celebrating the achievements of women working in engineering.

Last year’s campaign recorded a potential reach of 526 million and sparked more than 20,000 individual conversations online. This year, INWED is looking towards the future, focusing on the inventors and innovators who will change the industry for the better.