There’s no average day in engineering: meet the women making a difference at bp

Release date:
23 June 2022
Where in the world can you find exciting jobs that put you at the forefront of the energy transition? Hear from some of our female engineers making a difference right across the globe
 
🕒 8 min read | 📖 Feature

Production & operations

Gas & low carbon

Customers & products

Innovation & engineering

Regions, cities & solutions

From California to Cairo, spin the globe to meet some of our engineers all around the world. Simply click and drag to rotate, then scroll or pinch to zoom in. Hover over the colour-coded pinpoint to find out who’s there and click to get the lowdown on them.

About INWED

International Women in Engineering Day began in the UK in 2014 as a national campaign set up by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) to raise the profile of female engineers and encourage more young women and girls to take up engineering careers.

 

Now an international event, INWED includes online interactive events and panel discussions celebrating the achievements of women working in engineering.

 

Last year’s campaign recorded a potential reach of 526 million and sparked more than 20,000 individual conversations online. This year, INWED is looking towards the future, focusing on the inventors and innovators who will change the industry for the better.

