Meet the women who run bp

Giulia joined bp in 2020 from McKinsey, where she was senior partner. She has played a key role in shaping bp’s new strategy, which has sustainability at its foundation.
Giulia visits the bpx production site in the west Texas Permian Basin in 2022
I think it’s why I have always enjoyed being in new situations, the learning and growth process that goes with it, which has been a great strength to me and has undoubtedly influenced my career.
Pursuing a sense of purpose has also been a strong feature in my life and something I’ve tried to impart to my children – having watched my father as a cardiologist, I wanted to be doing something to help too, in my own way.
These were both big drivers prompting my move to bp after 15 years at McKinsey, from a job I loved that taught me a lot about how you structure complex topics, strive for real impact and work collaboratively. bp gave me the opportunity to keep pushing myself forward – and I jumped on it. It felt like a privilege to lead in a company going through immense change, to help chart its path to net zero and to contribute to solving one of the greatest challenges of our time – how to provide the world with the energy it needs and wants in a way that is reliable, affordable and cleaner.
Emma has 26 years’ experience at bp. Last year, the business she leads – convenience and mobility – delivered record returns and is now aiming to double its 2019 earnings to $9-10 billion by 2030.
It reminded me that I have seen huge shifts in the industry, especially in the past 10 years. When I started, I was often the only woman in a meeting. Sometimes, I felt awkward saying what I thought, because I stood out.
Things are very different now. We’ve seen big shifts on gender balance, but also shifts in leadership styles – from needing to have the right answer, to being able to ask the right questions. And then there are the shifts in being able to ask for help – from family, of course, but also from colleagues, friends, neighbours. And that last shift is so important, because one thing I’ve learned is that you simply cannot do it all, all the time, at full speed.
Many of these shifts were begun by male colleagues, creating opportunities and being there to work issues together. Of course, there is still much to do to create an inclusive workplace. But today, there are definitely more pathways to senior energy industry jobs than when I joined bp in 1995.
Emma at CERAWeek in Houston in 2022
Anja has 30 years’ experience in the global energy industry. She headed RWE’s renewables business before joining bp in March this year to advance our gas and low carbon energy business, integrating our existing natural gas capabilities with significant growth in renewables, such as wind, solar and hydrogen.
Anja takes her first townhall meeting at bp’s headquarters in London in 2022
As a proud engineer with a passion for science, my father always hoped he would have sons to follow in his footsteps. What he got instead were three daughters.
He knew that opportunities for women engineers and scientists were scarce in Germany – as in most parts of the world – when I was growing up. This frustrated him for sure. But he and my mother were determined also that this should not hold back my sisters and me from pursuing similar careers.
So, my father shared his engineering knowledge with us. Instead of dolls, we got Carrera racing car sets for Christmas. And each summer, they immersed us in science and technology with day trips to the Deutsches Museum in Munich.
Their efforts paid off, as we all went on to have careers in engineering and science disciplines. But, we were the exception to the rule – I was one of a handful of women studying to become an electrical engineer. Fortunately, times are changing, and one of the reasons I was keen to join bp was its approach to gender balance and plans to get more women into leadership positions.
Creating greater diversity across teams is not only the right thing to do, it also leads to better business performance. And that matters because I want bp to compete and win. This is our time to make a material difference in the energy transition, and to be at our best, we need to draw talent from the widest possible pool.
Since becoming head of P&C in 2020, Kerry has overseen a major restructuring of the company and guided employees through the many challenges presented by the COVID pandemic.
That’s why it’s so inspiring to be part of a leadership team at bp that is challenging stereotypes – because they can see that such places exist. It’s an amazing time to lead people & culture.
For years, we have worked to develop a bp where everyone can bring their whole selves to work and where our caring leadership really feels different in a company with a heart, that also delivers better results.
There is no more important time than now to make these changes. To help the world reach net zero, we need as much creative thinking and innovation as possible – and for that, we need greater diversity, in every respect of the word.
Kerry taking part in a breast cancer awareness event at our Sunbury offices in the UK in 2021
Carol runs one of the world’s largest energy trading businesses, leading a team that buys, sells and moves energy for 12,000 customers in 140 countries.
I wanted to be various things as I grew up: an archaeologist, an explorer – but I never imagined that I would be an executive at one of the world’s largest energy companies. Perhaps I wasn’t quite imaginative enough!
Early on in my career, I wasn’t particularly strong at advocating for myself or in sharing my ambitions. I’ve gotten much better at that over time as I realized that it’s not about arrogance or ego.
Carol giving her bp week presentation in 2020
I’m more confident in talking about where and how I can, and do, make a contribution. I’m also more self-aware, and more comfortable talking about my development needs and looking for opportunities to meet them. And I strongly believe that success isn’t about me as an individual; it’s about the team. Without a strong and successful team, we wouldn’t be able to deliver the results we have, and I’m very lucky to be a part of that.
I still have room for improvement, though! I’ve been at bp for more than 20 years now, but there’s always more to learn and more opportunities to create and deliver value, and the energy transition gives us both of those things many times over.
I’m also incredibly fortunate to work with very smart, savvy, passionate people – across T&S – whose expertise power a world-class trading and shipping business. I see what we do as critical in optimizing bp’s assets and businesses, developing and monetizing integrated customer solutions and decarbonization offers, and delivering commercial value as we transform the company.
Leigh-Ann took on her current role in March this year. She leads a team that drives digital and innovation, overseeing a multimillion-dollar research and development spend that’s directed at helping bp and its customers to thrive in the energy transition.
It’s the culmination of a company and leadership that has continued to be brilliant and inspiring but is now also collegiate and welcoming.
Above all, we’re more outcome focused. And this is so important for innovation & engineering. I was first attracted to bp because it differentiated itself from our peers by viewing technology as an essential component of our strategy and as the key to safe and reliable operations, rather than just a ‘nice to have’. But on top of that, our inclusive culture is helping to attract extraordinary people and is enabling them to flourish and deliver.
My proudest achievement over two decades of engineering experience and leading large organizations is not individual. It’s my track record of helping other people to succeed in their careers.
Leigh-Ann pictured at the EGYPS exhibition and conference in Cairo
By 2025, we aim to have equal numbers of women and men in the top levels of leadership (top 120 roles) and expect 40% of group leader roles to be filled by women. Then, by 2030 at the very latest, we want women filling at least half of our group leader roles and 40% of positions at every other level of the company.
