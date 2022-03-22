Meet the women who run bp

I think it’s why I have always enjoyed being in new situations, the learning and growth process that goes with it, which has been a great strength to me and has undoubtedly influenced my career.

Pursuing a sense of purpose has also been a strong feature in my life and something I’ve tried to impart to my children – having watched my father as a cardiologist, I wanted to be doing something to help too, in my own way.

These were both big drivers prompting my move to bp after 15 years at McKinsey, from a job I loved that taught me a lot about how you structure complex topics, strive for real impact and work collaboratively. bp gave me the opportunity to keep pushing myself forward – and I jumped on it. It felt like a privilege to lead in a company going through immense change, to help chart its path to net zero and to contribute to solving one of the greatest challenges of our time – how to provide the world with the energy it needs and wants in a way that is reliable, affordable and cleaner.

