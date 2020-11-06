Women’s Global Leadership Conference in Energy

Carol was appointed to her position in February, following an already impressive 20-year career. For her WGLC appearance, she discussed what the role of women in leadership could look like in bp and the wider industry as we reimagine energy – as well as sharing her career journey so far.

“[Growing up] I wanted to be an archeologist, or an explorer, or a teacher, but I never really thought about being an executive vice president at a multi-national.

“I was born in Zimbabwe and spent most of my formative years in the UK, but then we also travelled around a bit and I spent some time in Papua New Guinea. Because we did move around a bit, I remember that feeling of being the new kid on the block…and I think it’s important to remember things like that because it translates into the workplace as well.”



She went on to land her first job with an oil and gas major and wasn’t the new kid for long – there she gained both on-the-job and vocational training, as well as qualifying as a chartered management accountant. But making her voice heard wasn’t always easy.