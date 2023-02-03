The webcast presentation was hosted by chief executive officer, Bernard Looney; chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss; EVP productions & operations, Gordon Birrell; EVP customers & products, Emma Delaney; EVP gas & low carbon energy, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath; and EVP trading & shipping, Carol Howle. The results presentation was followed by a question and answer session.
Webcast replay
Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events