In resilient hydrocarbons, bp has announced the safe delivery of its Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, the KGD6-MJ project offshore India is in the final stages of commissioning with two wells opened to flow gas and full start-up expected during the second quarter. bp intends to form a new joint venture with ADNOC that will be focused on gas development, together making a non-binding offer for a 50% interest in NewMed Energy as a significant first step. bp is moving forward with concept selection for Kaskida in the Gulf of Mexico and bp and partners have confirmed they will progress evaluation of development concept for the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 2 project. During the quarter, bp completed the divestment of its interest in the Toledo refinery and its Algerian upstream assets.