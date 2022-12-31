These are some of the people and resources in our business model that support how we create and preserve value for our stakeholders. Data as at 31 December 2022.
in energy
bp Energy Outlook publication
proved hydrocarbon reserves for
the groupa
developed renewables to FID
engineers
traders
capital expenditure
operating cash flow
invested in research and
development
granted and pending patent
applications held by bp and
its subsidiaries
Guiding what we do and how we operate, our purpose is: Reimagining energy for people and our planet.
‘Who we are’ is our three core beliefs that aim to inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day.
Live our purpose, play to win, care for others.
This is how we are organized to deliver our strategy and grow long-term shareholder value. Our three business groups are supported by four integrators to facilitate collaboration and unlock value (innovation & engineering; regions, corporates & solutions; strategy, sustainability & ventures; and trading & shipping), and three teams that serve as enablers of business delivery (finance; legal; and people & culture).
Creating low carbon energy solutions. Integrating our existing natural gas capabilities with power trading and growth in low carbon businesses and markets, including wind, solar, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).
The operational heart of bp, producing the hydrocarbon energy and products the world wants and needs – safely and efficiently.
Focusing on customers as the driving force for innovating new business models and service platforms to deliver the convenience, mobility and energy products and services of today and the future.
We are committed to delivering long-term value for stakeholders
Includes our institutional and retail investors
$4.4bn
Total dividends distributed to bp shareholders
(2021 $4.3bn)
Our 67,600 people worldwide
70%
Employee engagement 'Pulse' survey score
(2021 64%)
In countries where we have activities of plans to operate
$12.5bn
Corporate income tax and production tax paid
(2021 $5.4bn)
The people, businesses and environment in the communities where we work
$93m
Supporting additional initiatives to benefit the communities where we operate
(2021 $51m)
Including end-use consumers, B2B customers and distributors
~12m
Customer touchpoints per day
(2021 >12m)
Includes relationships with academia, industry and cities
$174bn
Sourcing goods and services from 39,000 suppliers
(2021 $122.2bn)
