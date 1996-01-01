Health, safety, security and environment (HSSE)

The opportunities on offer can vary from supporting bp’s city business facilities, recently exposed territory, offshore drilling platform; the list is endless and exciting. All of these need qualified experts in health, safety, security and environment, so they can evaluate any potential risks for our people.
bp business expands its knowledge by addressing new challenges and seeking ways to enhance or expand our current design, technology, and processes.
Our objective is to develop engineering and control systems that decrease threats, simultaneously supporting compliance, capability, and performance. bp wants all their people to feel they are safe and protected in any area of the business they work.
Health and safety are of key importance to us at bp. Do you want to be instrumental in delivering this?
Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent worker roles through bp's direct sourcing partner before they go out to the full external market.
Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school