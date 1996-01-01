Health, safety, security and environment (HSSE)

bp ensures that safety and trustworthiness are the cornerstones of our business. There are a variety of roles within this area, each with their own specialisms, that are required in this niche team.

The opportunities on offer can vary from supporting bp’s city business facilities, recently exposed territory, offshore drilling platform; the list is endless and exciting. All of these need qualified experts in health, safety, security and environment, so they can evaluate any potential risks for our people.



bp business expands its knowledge by addressing new challenges and seeking ways to enhance or expand our current design, technology, and processes.



Our objective is to develop engineering and control systems that decrease threats, simultaneously supporting compliance, capability, and performance. bp wants all their people to feel they are safe and protected in any area of the business they work.

Health and safety are of key importance to us at bp. Do you want to be instrumental in delivering this?

