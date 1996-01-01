Finance and tax

bp’s finance teams drive to add value to our diverse company, providing expert advice, working towards our strategy, and presenting independent standpoints, all whilst delivering competent procedures.

The energy industry is constantly moving in these fast times. International markets can literally change overnight. bp acquire and trade assets, whilst negotiating vast contracts globally. New locations need to be evaluated, agreed technologies subsidized and strategies approved. bp’s finance experts have the commercial acumen to support our projects and help avoid any obstructions.

You maybe in a team working with the investment distribution, scheduling, managing the performance, reporting, tax, or internal audit. There will be a variety of areas to focus on – e.g. as an economic expert supporting the ever changing energy markets, or validating bp’s procedures to ensure our systems are on target for excellence.

