Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Contingent workers
  4. Opportunities
  5. Human resources

Human resources

At bp, we want to ensure we acknowledge the potential of our team, to enable them to work towards their desire of assisting bp to deliver on their performance, and attain our objectives for both people and our planet
Two women sitting down having a conversation
Within the people & culture (P&C) team, we are determined to recognise, empower, and lookout for extraordinary people. We are here to support our diverse values, encourage our passionate leaders, including their self-motivated teams and assist bp to accomplish its drive for people and our planet.
 

In P&C we work alongside all areas of bp:

  • people are our primary focus, we recognize their requests, care for their health and wellbeing, as well as giving them well deserved recognition for their outstanding work
  • onboard and train good people, allowing them to develop
  • ensure we have an all-encompassing and supple ethos, to enable our teams to flourish and add value
  • mature emotionally linked leaders, who are forever learning, and they encourage others to go first, allowing everybody to be proud they are working at their optimum 
  • generate stimulating a work environment which permits teamwork and modernisation

Latest vacancies

bp contingent worker talent community

The expertise of our contingent workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet.

 

Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent worker roles through bp's direct sourcing partner before they go out to the full external market.

Search and apply for your next opportunity in our bp contractor talent community
UK bp contractor talent community
US bp contractor talent community
Woman and man sitting together in conversation
Note:  For the purposes of this offering, a bp contingent worker refers to an agency contingent worker (also known as an agency contractor) as defined by bp policy.  An agency contingent worker is an individual who is employed by an employment staffing firm or agency and is assigned to work at bp’s workplace.  The employment staffing firm must qualify as an employer for tax purposes, provide payroll services, deduct income and employment taxes, and carry worker’s compensation and liability insurance commensurate to the role.  The worker may receive day-to-day work assignments from bp management/staff; however, the staffing firm must manage its own employee's job performance and any disciplinary issues (though bp staff can bring these to the  attention of the employment staffing firm). Placement with bp through an employment staffing firm does not create a direct employment relationship with bp, nor does it guarantee future direct employment with bp. 

Life@bp

 

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

Related content

Life@bp podcasts

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond

Professionals

As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations

Students and graduates

bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school