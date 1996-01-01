Digital and technology

Site traffic information and cookies

These teams are believed to be some of the best in this field. They are involved in specific ventures that can increase a person’s own knowledge and experience, whilst driving towards our net zero ambition
Two men looking at laptop screen
Whatever your skill set, be it UX design, analytics or strategy, your digital and technical experience will support bp in resolving one of civilisations most demanding issues: 

 

How can we provide energy to the world while being at the forefront of the sustainable energy transition?

bp digital podcasts

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire

Digital power consumption on the road to net zero

A conversation with bp’s principal platform engineer, Stefan Gerrard

Robots crawling everywhere

Sophia Lin and Silvia Vargas speak to your host Peter Lemke about the insights and lessons learned during a Toolkit Robotics Challenge

Hydrogen fuel of the future

Find out why this new generation of quantum stand-off hydrogen sensors will enable the new hydrogen economy

Self-driving cars are awesome

Find out what is so special about autonomy and where it could lead bp next

What we are doing

Robotics

bp's robot expert Elinor Doubell explains what each of these robots could do for bp. She talks about our company's journey with the technology and shares what is next

Cognitive computing

Cognitive computing really is trying to mimic the workings of the human brain. Find out more about one of the most advanced forms of AI

Digital twins

We’ve created digital twins of our production systems across the world. See how APEX helps us monitor and optimize our operations

bp contingent worker talent community

The expertise of our contingent workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet.

 

Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent worker roles through bp's direct sourcing partner before they go out to the full external market.

Search and apply for your next opportunity in our bp contractor talent community
UK bp contractor talent community
US bp contractor talent community
Woman and man sitting together in conversation
Note:  For the purposes of this offering, a bp contingent worker refers to an agency contingent worker (also known as an agency contractor) as defined by bp policy.  An agency contingent worker is an individual who is employed by an employment staffing firm or agency and is assigned to work at bp’s workplace.  The employment staffing firm must qualify as an employer for tax purposes, provide payroll services, deduct income and employment taxes, and carry worker’s compensation and liability insurance commensurate to the role.  The worker may receive day-to-day work assignments from bp management/staff; however, the staffing firm must manage its own employee's job performance and any disciplinary issues (though bp staff can bring these to the  attention of the employment staffing firm). Placement with bp through an employment staffing firm does not create a direct employment relationship with bp, nor does it guarantee future direct employment with bp. 

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

