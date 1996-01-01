EV charging – bp pulse

Site traffic information and cookies

Do you want to join an exciting team that is determined to drive bp’s strategy to be net zero by 2050? 
Woman charging her vehicle at bp pulse station
During the last 10 years we have driven the change to electric automobile charging, to reach our goal towards a more sustainable future.

 

At bp pulse we are globally changing how the world influences transport. bp is dedicated to deliver competent EV charging, to all customers, wherever they need to access this, be it at home, work or whilst travelling.

 

If you are an engineer, marketer or developer and you want to be a part of this team to drive the Evolution, please look at our opportunities.

Who we are

Our mission? Driving change

We know that charging electric vehicles is different from refuelling other vehicles, but we don’t believe that difference should mean that it’s more difficult.  We believe that electric vehicle charging should be fast and hassle-free, without you having to worry about how, where or when you will charge.  

 

Our story

Over the course of more than 10 years, we have established ourselves as the leader in electric vehicle charging, enabling EV drivers to charge at home, at work, and on the go etc.

Latest vacancies

bp contingent worker talent community

The expertise of our contingent workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet.

 

Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent worker roles through bp's direct sourcing partner before they go out to the full external market.

Search and apply for your next opportunity in our bp contractor talent community
UK bp contractor talent community
US bp contractor talent community
Woman and man sitting together in conversation
Note:  For the purposes of this offering, a bp contingent worker refers to an agency contingent worker (also known as an agency contractor) as defined by bp policy.  An agency contingent worker is an individual who is employed by an employment staffing firm or agency and is assigned to work at bp’s workplace.  The employment staffing firm must qualify as an employer for tax purposes, provide payroll services, deduct income and employment taxes, and carry worker’s compensation and liability insurance commensurate to the role.  The worker may receive day-to-day work assignments from bp management/staff; however, the staffing firm must manage its own employee's job performance and any disciplinary issues (though bp staff can bring these to the  attention of the employment staffing firm). Placement with bp through an employment staffing firm does not create a direct employment relationship with bp, nor does it guarantee future direct employment with bp. 

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business
 

