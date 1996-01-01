Opportunities

Whatever interests you, we’ve got a role to suit you
bp’s global business is so varied and our reputation is paramount to us, hence why we need expert teams to support our business
These teams are believed to be some of the best in this field. They are involved in specific ventures that can increase a person’s own knowledge and experience, whilst driving towards our net zero ambition
Globally, bp’s engineers are using the state-of-the-art technologies, where our safety and proficiency in these surrounding areas are our core priorities
During the last 10 years we have driven the change to electric automobile charging, to reach our goal towards a more sustainable future.
bp can offer you an enriched experience, working across different sites and countries, making an impact with our business in a safe and trusted environment
bp’s number one value is ‘safety’ and we endeavour to lead by example within our industry
Within the people & culture (P&C) team, we are determined to recognise, empower, and lookout for extraordinary people
The roles in our teams are very diverse; you could be offering advice on employment law, be a principal lead on a dispute resolution, registering bp’s patents or working on contracts for significant expansion plans