Fanning the winds of change: Stacey‎’s story

“This is the most excited I’ve ever felt about any job.” So says Stacey. And no wonder, since she’s part of bp’s first move into offshore wind
Working with our partner, Equinor, to develop up to 4.4 gigawatts of new wind energy offshore New York. “This is a huge milestone in the company’s journey to zero-carbon energy,” says our new port infrastructure project manager.
For bp, this project represents a step towards our aim to develop 50GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2030. It’s also the largest US offshore wind contract awarded to date.
“It feels good to be part of history!” Stacey says.
As a civil/structural engineer by trade and a 25-year veteran of the oil and gas business, Stacey knows that big problems come with big challenges.
“The project will involve transforming existing major New York ports into large-scale offshore wind industrial facilities that will help to turn the city into an offshore wind industry hub.”
Being able to play a part in delivering bp’s net zero ambition clearly means a lot to Stacey.
“Like many, I had scepticism about how we are really going to do this, but we’ve come a long way in a year. I’m proud to be a part of the next stage in bp’s journey.”
We are looking for deep technical specialists with a passion for innovation and learning, and people that are excited to define the future of energy.
From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business
At bp, you’ll enjoy an inclusive work environment and the career development opportunities only a global company can offer