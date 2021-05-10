Fanning the winds of change: Stacey‎’s story

“This is the most excited I’ve ever felt about any job.” So says Stacey Dillon-Nicholls. And no wonder, since she’s part of bp’s first move into offshore wind.

Working with our partner, Equinor, to develop up to 4.4 gigawatts of new wind energy offshore New York. “This is a huge milestone in the company’s journey to zero-carbon energy,” says our new port infrastructure project manager.

For bp, this project represents a step towards our aim to develop 50GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2030. It’s also the largest US offshore wind contract awarded to date.

“It feels good to be part of history!” Stacey says.

