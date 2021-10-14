Paving the way for sustainable mobility: bp, BMW Group and Daimler Mobility announce successful closing of transaction that makes bp third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS)

bp has become the third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) following the successful closing of the M&A transaction. bp gained a 33.3% stake as part of a capital increase. BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG remain shareholders owning a 33.3% stake each.



Electrification is at the heart of bp’s approach to mobility. All three shareholders of DCS share an ambition to drive electrification forward and pave the way for sustainable mobility. bp is rapidly growing its charging businesses around the world and aims to have over 70,000 public charge points by 2030.



DCS’s services are essential for the electrification strategies of the automotive industry. The company works with premium and high-volume OEMs to integrate its charging solutions into the vehicles’ operating systems and the OEMs’ digital ecosystems. Digital Charging Solutions GmbH stands behind the CHARGE NOW brand in the YOUR NOW Joint Ventures of BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG and operates charging services such as “Mercedes me Charge”, “BMW Charging” and “MINI Charging”.



DCS already provides unrivaled access to charging infrastructure with a coverage of more than 85% in 29 European countries.



Following the successful transaction, EV drivers can look forward to enhanced coverage and charging convenience as they gain access to an additional 9,000 rapid and ultra-fast charging points (more than 150kw) through bp’s European charging network - Aral Pulse in Germany and bp pulse in the UK. Both bp and DCS will provide access to advanced charging services such as Plug & Charge which enables a seamless charging experience reducing the need for apps or charging cards – initially available on Aral Pulse ultra-fast chargers in Germany from Q1 2022.



And to support the transition of businesses and fleets to electric mobility, business customers can expect access to a 360° solution for electric and hybrid fleets that includes new and innovative charging services beyond fueling, tolling and washing offers.



Richard Bartlett, bp senior vice president, future mobility & solutions said: “Our aim is to make charging as convenient as refuelling at the pump – fast, reliable and highly integrated with the vehicle operating system to provide a great customer experience. We're excited to have completed this transaction and look forward to working with our partners to continue to provide EV drivers with access to convenient charging where they need it.”



“We are pleased to welcome bp as a strong partner who shares our vision to push electrification. By forming this strategic collaboration with one of the biggest energy companies in the world, we will provide drivers with increasing access to a convenient and seamless charging ecosystem wherever and whenever they need it, contributing to the electric transformation of our society”, said Gero Götzenberger, Director for Strategy and Digital Mobility Solutions, Daimler Mobility AG.



“This collaboration brings our leading charging network a huge step forward. Especially the electrification of fleets and fleet management will see a comprehensive boost – we will jointly drive innovation, increase our customer focus and accelerate CO2 reduction. We welcome bp as a strong and progressive partner”, adds Rainer Feurer, Senior Vice President of Investments at the BMW Group.



Jörg Reimann, CEO Digital Charging Solutions GmbH: “We are really excited to have bp as strategic partner and shareholder at the same time. Our business models are highly complementary. We provide access to the largest network of charging points in Europe – now we are designing and delivering superior services for our current and future customers.”

