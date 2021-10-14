Paving the way for sustainable mobility: bp, BMW Group and Daimler Mobility announce successful closing of transaction that makes bp third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS)

bp has become the third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) following the successful closing of the M&A transaction. bp gained a 33.3% stake as part of a capital increase. BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG remain shareholders owning a 33.3% stake each.
Electrification is at the heart of bp’s approach to mobility. All three shareholders of DCS share an ambition to drive electrification forward and pave the way for sustainable mobility. bp is rapidly growing its charging businesses around the world and aims to have over 70,000 public charge points by 2030.
DCS’s services are essential for the electrification strategies of the automotive industry. The company works with premium and high-volume OEMs to integrate its charging solutions into the vehicles’ operating systems and the OEMs’ digital ecosystems. Digital Charging Solutions GmbH stands behind the CHARGE NOW brand in the YOUR NOW Joint Ventures of BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG and operates charging services such as “Mercedes me Charge”, “BMW Charging” and “MINI Charging”.
DCS already provides unrivaled access to charging infrastructure with a coverage of more than 85% in 29 European countries.
Following the successful transaction, EV drivers can look forward to enhanced coverage and charging convenience as they gain access to an additional 9,000 rapid and ultra-fast charging points (more than 150kw) through bp’s European charging network - Aral Pulse in Germany and bp pulse in the UK. Both bp and DCS will provide access to advanced charging services such as Plug & Charge which enables a seamless charging experience reducing the need for apps or charging cards – initially available on Aral Pulse ultra-fast chargers in Germany from Q1 2022.
And to support the transition of businesses and fleets to electric mobility, business customers can expect access to a 360° solution for electric and hybrid fleets that includes new and innovative charging services beyond fueling, tolling and washing offers.
Richard Bartlett, bp senior vice president, future mobility & solutions said: “Our aim is to make charging as convenient as refuelling at the pump – fast, reliable and highly integrated with the vehicle operating system to provide a great customer experience. We're excited to have completed this transaction and look forward to working with our partners to continue to provide EV drivers with access to convenient charging where they need it.”
“We are pleased to welcome bp as a strong partner who shares our vision to push electrification. By forming this strategic collaboration with one of the biggest energy companies in the world, we will provide drivers with increasing access to a convenient and seamless charging ecosystem wherever and whenever they need it, contributing to the electric transformation of our society”, said Gero Götzenberger, Director for Strategy and Digital Mobility Solutions, Daimler Mobility AG.
“This collaboration brings our leading charging network a huge step forward. Especially the electrification of fleets and fleet management will see a comprehensive boost – we will jointly drive innovation, increase our customer focus and accelerate CO2 reduction. We welcome bp as a strong and progressive partner”, adds Rainer Feurer, Senior Vice President of Investments at the BMW Group.
Jörg Reimann, CEO Digital Charging Solutions GmbH: “We are really excited to have bp as strategic partner and shareholder at the same time. Our business models are highly complementary. We provide access to the largest network of charging points in Europe – now we are designing and delivering superior services for our current and future customers.”
In addition to Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG, Daimler Mobility AG is one of the three business divisions of Daimler AG. It has about 11,650 employees and specializes in financial and mobility solutions. Its products range from leasing, financing, and insurance products to innovative fleet management systems and app-based mobility services. As a financial services provider, the business division supports the sales of the Daimler Group’s automotive brands worldwide. In Germany, Mercedes-Benz Bank AG, part of the Daimler Mobility division, is one of the country’s leading automotive banks. It provides around one million customers with financial leeway as well as call-money and fixed-interest-rate accounts in the direct banking business. The product range is supplemented by flexible mobility services such as Mercedes-Benz Rent and EQ subscriptions, which enable an uncomplicated and flexible entry into electro mobility. Through its subsidiary Athlon, Daimler Mobility is represented in the commercial fleet management segment as well as in vehicle leasing in Europe. The company manages more than 400,000 vehicles in total. As a strategic investor, Daimler Mobility also participates in the business potential of digital mobility solutions through its holdings. The focus is on its involvement in the YOUR NOW joint ventures, which are grouped into three pillars: FREE NOW & REACH NOW, SHARE NOW, and PARK NOW & CHARGE NOW. These pillars combine ride-hailing, carsharing, and parking services with multimodal platforms and the charging of electric vehicles. Daimler Mobility’s portfolio also contains holdings in the limousine ride-hailing service StarRides in China and the chauffeur and concierge service provider Blacklane. In 2020, Daimler Mobility financed or leased around 50 percent of the vehicles sold by Daimler worldwide. This corresponds to a contract volume of €150.6 billion. In 2020, the business division generated revenue of €27.7 billion and achieved EBIT of €1.4 billion. Daimler Mobility operates in 39 countries.
With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries. In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees. The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. Electrification is at the heart of bp’s convenience and mobility strategy and the company aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 70,000 worldwide. They currently have around 9,000 charging points in Europe and its UK network bp pulse is already the most used EV charging network in the UK. The company is also rapidly growing its network of ultra-fast chargers and plans to have around 250 ultra-fast chargers operating at bp retail sites in the UK and 500 ultra-fast charging points across its Aral retail sites in Germany by year end.. Its customer and products division has over 20,000 branded retail sites in 21 countries and more than 11.5 million customer touchpoints per day. For more information visit bp.com.
Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) develops charging solutions for automobile manufacturers and fleet operators, making it one of the world’s most important drivers of the transition to electromobility. The full-service white label solutions of DCS allow OEMs and fleet operators to realize their electromobility strategies, because with integrated digital solutions, the company makes charging at charging stations easy, safe and comfortable. With more than 300,000 charging points in 30 markets and cross-border charging, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH offers access to the largest charging network in Europe. Since the beginning of 2019, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH has been part of the mobility joint venture between the BMW Group and Daimler AG. CHARGE NOW is a brand of DCS and part of this joint venture, which aims to strengthen sustainable mobility worldwide together with the other verticals FREE NOW, SHARE NOW and REACH NOW.
