Electrification in 2022

Government backing The combination of government policy plus action from car manufacturers looks set to fuel a healthy EV market this year. Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) began increasing during COVID-19, supported by some major policy announcements from governments. This wave of policy and legislative moves has profound implications for BEVs. For example, in the European Union, the ‘Fit for 55’ package of proposals to help meet the target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 may start to come into effect this year.

And in the US, President Biden is attempting to push his huge Build Back Better programme through Congress. That contains $320 billion in clean energy funding, including EV tax credits and funding for charging stations. .



New EV launches The pace of EV launches is picking up, with a slew of new models expected this year. I'm interested to see whether consumers get excited by the new products from EV-only start-ups, such as Lucid, or whether they favour the ‘traditional’ OEMs, such as VW and General Motors, as they bring out mass-production cars with a battery.

Tesla, meanwhile, is likely to continue to perform well with consumers as they expand their production capacity this year.

And, despite uncertainty over battery costs due to rising component prices (see below), progress is still expected towards price parity as automakers scale EV production and unlock further cost savings.