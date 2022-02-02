Latest bp pulse ultra-fast charging hub lands at Gatwick

bp pulse has opened its latest new electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Gatwick’s popular Q-Park parking facility.



The hub includes three ultra-fast 150kW charging units that charge an EV to 80% capacity in as little as 10-15 minutes providing a range of around 100 miles. Using new hardware, these units will be upgraded to 300kW giving compatible EV vehicles an even faster charge. The site also includes four 50kW chargers, providing convenient charging for airport users, taxi drivers, local businesses with electric vehicle fleets, and local residents.



Enabled by UK Power Networks, the seven chargers allow 10 electric vehicles to charge simultaneously.



Akira Kirton, CEO of bp pulse, said, “We want to bring convenient, fast charging where it is needed most. The opening of this latest hub at the UK’s second busiest airport is another important step in our roll out of ultra-fast charging. Towards the end of last year we installed some of the first ultra-fast chargers on major UK motorways, and now we’re starting 2022 with another industry first.”



Adam Bidder, Managing Director of Q-Park UK, said “We are delighted to work with bp pulse on this project to deliver ultra-fast charging and support the electrification of our roads. Q-Park are focussing heavily on our sustainable urban mobility strategy and the bp pulse charging hubs such as this is a vital ingredient.

Jamie Heywood, Uber Regional General Manager, Northern and Eastern Europe said, "At Uber, we are committed to supporting drivers in switching to fully electric vehicles, including through products such as Uber Green where drivers in EVs make more per trip, and benefit from lower running costs. We know from speaking to drivers that one of the greatest barriers to electrification is the lack of rapid charging points in the right places. Airport trips are an important part of many drivers’ earning opportunities, so bp pulse’s new Gatwick hub is a great step in making sure their electric charging needs will be met.”



bp pulse’s strategic growth strategy sees it invest in convenient, ultra-fast charging facilities at sites across the UK. The new hub at Q-Park at Gatwick is the first in a number of major installations planned for 2022, with development already underway on an ultra-fast hub at Heathrow Airport.



