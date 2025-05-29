bpTT announces Mento first gas

Mento is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd (EOG) and bpTT, with EOG as the operator. The development features a 12-slot, attended facility that is located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

Mento is one of bp’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027 that bp announced earlier this year as part of its strategy to grow the upstream. Production from Mento will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.

The Mento platform was built at the TOFCO fabrication yard, La Brea, Trinidad.

bpTT president David Campbell said: “I am proud to announce first gas from Mento with our partner EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd. For bpTT, this represents our second start up this year and it is tangible proof of the benefits of partnering with others to bring much needed gas into production. The bpTT/EOG partnership is progressing well as we continue to work on our next joint venture project Coconut.”

