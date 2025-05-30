bp announces non-executive director appointment

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of David Hager as a non-executive director with effect from 2 June 2025.



Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Dave to bp. He brings deep-rooted knowledge of the US upstream oil and gas industry. His strategic focus combined with his experience in driving operational results and capital efficiency will be an asset to the board."



Dave Hager has over 40 years' experience in the oil and gas industry. He was executive chair of Devon Energy between 2021-2023, president and CEO between 2015-2021 and, prior to that, he had been executive vice president exploration and production since 2009. Before joining Devon, he spent ten years at Kerr McGee, including as chief operating officer and senior vice president exploration and production. He joined the industry in 1979 as a geophysicist.



David Hager is currently a non-executive director of the US quoted infrastructure company, MRC Global Inc.. There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.

Audit Committee

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R, following his appointment to the board as a non-executive director on 1 April 2025 and as chair of the remuneration committee on 17 April 2025, Ian Tyler has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee effective from 2 June 2025.



Safety and Sustainability committee



In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R, in anticipation of the planned retirement of non-executive director Melody Meyer from the board at the 2026 annual general meeting at the conclusion of her nine-year term, Satish Pai, non-executive director, has been nominated to succeed Ms Meyer as chair of the safety & sustainability committee. The effective date of his appointment will be the subject of a separate announcement in due course.