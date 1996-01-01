Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Analyst information

Analyst information

Analyst estimates
 

Quarterly financial result estimates are not available at this time. 

Analyst contact details
Firm Contact Region Email
AB Bernstein
 Oswald Clint
 UK
 oswald.clint@bernstein.com
Barclays
 Lydia Rainforth
 UK Lydia.Rainforth@barclays.com
Berenberg
 Henry Tarr
 UK Henry.tarr@berenberg.com
BofA Securities Christopher Kuplent
 UK  -
Citi
 Alastair Syme UK alastair.syme@citi.com
Cowen
 Jason Gabelman US jason.gabelman@cowen.com
Credit Suisse Amy Wong UK amy.wong@credit-suisse.com
Deutsche Bank
 James Hubbard UK james.hubbard@db.com
Evercore ISI
 Stephen Richardson US Stephen.richardson@evercoreisi.com
Exane BNP Paribas
 Lucas Herrmann UK lucas.herrmann@exanebnpparibas.com
Goldman Sachs
 Michele Della Vigna UK Michele.DellaVigna@gs.com
HSBC
 Kim Fustier UK kim.fustier@hsbc.com
Jefferies
 Giacomo Romeo
 UK Giacomo.romeo@jefferies.com
J.P. Morgan
 Christyan F.N. Malek UK christyan.f.malek@jpmorgan.com
Kepler Cheuvreux
 Bertrand Hodee UK bhodee@keplercheuvreux.com
Morgan Stanley
 Martijn Rats UK martijn.rats@morganstanley.com
ODDO-BHF
 Ahmed Ben Salem UK ahmed.ben-salem@oddo-bhf.com
Piper Sandler
 Ryan Todd US Ryan.todd@psc.com
Raymond James
 Justin Jenkins US Justin.Jenkins@RaymondJames.com
RBC
 Biraj Borkhataria UK biraj.borkhataria@rbccm.com
Redburn
 Peter Low UK peter.low@redburn.com
Santander
 Jason Kenney UK jason.kenney@santandercib.co.uk
Scotiabank
 Paul Y. Cheng US Paul.cheng@scotiabank.com
Societe Generale
 Irene Himona UK irene.himona@sgcib.com
TD Securities Menno Hulshof US Menno.Hulshof@tdsecurities.com
Tudor Pickering Holt & Co
 Matthew Murphy US mmurphy@tphco.com
UBS
 Henri Patricot UK henri.patricot@ubs.com
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Roger Read US Roger.read@wellsfargo.com
Wolfe Research Sam Margolin US smargolin@wolferesearch.com

Trading conditions update

Our weekly produced trading conditions update is published in order to provide disclosure to investors and potential investors of current trading conditions

Related content

Annual report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward

Financial calendar

Forthcoming dates in our financial calendar including a pdf download

Investor tools

A range of interactive tools providing in-depth information for our investors