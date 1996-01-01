Analyst information

Quarterly financial result estimates are not available at this time.
|Firm
|Contact
|Region
|AB Bernstein
|Oswald Clint
|UK
|oswald.clint@bernstein.com
|Barclays
|Lydia Rainforth
|UK
|Lydia.Rainforth@barclays.com
|Berenberg
|Henry Tarr
|UK
|Henry.tarr@berenberg.com
|BofA Securities
|Christopher Kuplent
|UK
|-
|Citi
|Alastair Syme
|UK
|alastair.syme@citi.com
|Cowen
|Jason Gabelman
|US
|jason.gabelman@cowen.com
|Credit Suisse
|Amy Wong
|UK
|amy.wong@credit-suisse.com
|Deutsche Bank
|James Hubbard
|UK
|james.hubbard@db.com
|Evercore ISI
|Stephen Richardson
|US
|Stephen.richardson@evercoreisi.com
|Exane BNP Paribas
|Lucas Herrmann
|UK
|lucas.herrmann@exanebnpparibas.com
|Goldman Sachs
|Michele Della Vigna
|UK
|Michele.DellaVigna@gs.com
|HSBC
|Kim Fustier
|UK
|kim.fustier@hsbc.com
|Jefferies
|Giacomo Romeo
|UK
|Giacomo.romeo@jefferies.com
|J.P. Morgan
|Christyan F.N. Malek
|UK
|christyan.f.malek@jpmorgan.com
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|Bertrand Hodee
|UK
|bhodee@keplercheuvreux.com
|Morgan Stanley
|Martijn Rats
|UK
|martijn.rats@morganstanley.com
|ODDO-BHF
|Ahmed Ben Salem
|UK
|ahmed.ben-salem@oddo-bhf.com
|Piper Sandler
|Ryan Todd
|US
|Ryan.todd@psc.com
|Raymond James
|Justin Jenkins
|US
|Justin.Jenkins@RaymondJames.com
|RBC
|Biraj Borkhataria
|UK
|biraj.borkhataria@rbccm.com
|Redburn
|Peter Low
|UK
|peter.low@redburn.com
|Santander
|Jason Kenney
|UK
|jason.kenney@santandercib.co.uk
|Scotiabank
|Paul Y. Cheng
|US
|Paul.cheng@scotiabank.com
|Societe Generale
|Irene Himona
|UK
|irene.himona@sgcib.com
|TD Securities
|Menno Hulshof
|US
|Menno.Hulshof@tdsecurities.com
|Tudor Pickering Holt & Co
|Matthew Murphy
|US
|mmurphy@tphco.com
|UBS
|Henri Patricot
|UK
|henri.patricot@ubs.com
|Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|Roger Read
|US
|Roger.read@wellsfargo.com
|Wolfe Research
|Sam Margolin
|US
|smargolin@wolferesearch.com
