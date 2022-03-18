This year, we are offering shareholders a choice of either joining our AGM online or, if they choose to do so, in person. Due to the impact of Covid-19 over the past two years, we have been unable to hold in-person AGMs. But our experience in modernizing the traditional format for these events has been very positive and shareholders have been able to take part in these meetings remotely, to ask questions and to vote during the meeting. Importantly, we have found that virtual participation at these events enables access to a wider spectrum of our owners than is possible through an exclusively in-person event. Because of these benefits that our shareholders have been able to experience, this year, we have made further improvements to our digital AGM platform. We hope that shareholders will take up the opportunity to join the meeting in this way and look forward to seeing even more of you online.
The various resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are set out in this notice together with explanations in each case. The board believes that resolutions 1 to 23 are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders and are unanimous in recommending that you vote in favour of each of them, as we intend to do as fellow shareholders. Among the ordinary business items for the AGM, you will see two particular resolutions that I would like to briefly comment on:
A statement from the board in response to resolution 24, encouraging shareholders to vote against it – as was the case in 2019 and again in 2021 – is set out on page 28 of the Notice of Meeting with a recommendation from the directors that shareholders vote against resolution 24.
However you decide to join the AGM this year, we value your vote and we encourage you to take this opportunity to provide us with your views on the actions bp is taking in the delivery of our strategy.
You can vote in a number of ways. Those attending online will be able to cast their ballot via the digital AGM platform. For those of you attending in person, you will be able to use an electronic voting handset. If you would like to vote in advance of the meeting, please do so – you can submit a proxy vote. For those of you who are participants in a bp employee share plan, please refer to the notice of meeting and our internal messaging on how to vote.
Guidance on how to appoint a proxy and information on corporate representatives and voting can be found on pages 24-25 of the Notice of Meeting.
The board will be available at the AGM to answer questions from shareholders, with some joining us via live video link. You are welcome to submit questions in advance of the meeting, by telephone or via the digital platform during the meeting itself.
The voting results will be announced through a regulatory information service and will be published on our website at bp.com/agm as soon as possible following the AGM.
On behalf of your board, I would like to thank you for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you to our AGM.
An archive of bp's notice of meeting publications available for you to download
|Notice of Meeting 2022
|18-Mar-22
|Download (pdf 1.1mb)
|Notice of Meeting 2021
|26-Mar-21
|Download (pdf 1.3 mb)
|Notice of Meeting 2020
|27-Mar-20
|Download (pdf 2.6 mb)
|Notice of Meeting 2019
|10-Apr-19
|Download (pdf 1.4 mb)
|Notice of Meeting 2018
|29-Mar-18
|Download (pdf 869.7 kb)
|Notice of Meeting 2017
|13-Apr-17
|Download (pdf 783.2 kb)
|Notice of Meeting 2016
|04-Mar-16
|Download (pdf 797.6 kb)
|Notice of Meeting 2015
|03-Mar-15
|Download (pdf 3.6 mb)
|Notice of Meeting 2014
|06-Mar-14
|Download (pdf 2.2 mb)
|Notice of Meeting 2013
|06-Mar-13
|Download (pdf 1.6 mb)
|Notice of Meeting 2012
|06-Mar-12
|Download (pdf 1.4 mb)
Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board
An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward