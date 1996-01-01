Site traffic information and cookies

Annual reporting archive

An archive of bp annual reporting publications and presentations, available for you to download
2022

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2022

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 9.7 MB
2021

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2021

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 8.3 MB
2020

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2020

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 13.2 MB
2019

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2019

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2019

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 11 MB
2018

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2018

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 5.6 MB
2017

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2017

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2017

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 10.5 MB
2016

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2016

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2016

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 9.8 MB
2015

Strategic Report 2015

The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand BP's business model, strategy and performance

Strategic Report 2015 pdf / 7 MB

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2015

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2015

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 8.6 MB
2014

Strategic Report 2014

The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand BP's business model, strategy and performance

Strategic Report 2014 pdf / 3.3 MB

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2014

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2014

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 4.6 MB
2013

Strategic Report 2013

The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand BP's business model, strategy and performance

Strategic Report 2013 pdf / 9.2 MB

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2013

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2013

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 8.2 MB
2012

Summary Review 2012

BP's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Summary Review pdf / 3.9 MB

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2012

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2012

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 6.2 MB
2011

Summary Review 2011

BP's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Summary Review 2011 pdf / 2.1 MB

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2011

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2011

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 10 MB
2010

Summary Review 2010

BP's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Summary Review 2010 pdf / 2 MB

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2010

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2010

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 4.4 MB
2009

Annual Review 2009

BP's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Annual Review pdf / 3.3 MB

Annual Report and Accounts 2009

Detailed disclosure of our financial performance

Annual Report and Accounts pdf / 4 MB
2008

Annual Review 2008

BP's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Annual Review pdf / 2.9 MB

Annual Report and Accounts 2008

Detailed disclosure of our financial performance

Annual Report and Accounts pdf / 2.7 MB
2007

Annual Review 2007

BP's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Annual review pdf / 3.6 MB

Annual Report and Accounts 2007

Detailed disclosure of our financial performance

Annual Report and Accounts pdf / 3.5 MB

