Communication and eDelivery

Information on what and how we communicate with our shareholders and the option to sign up for eDelivery

bp is statutorily required to prepare and distribute the following documents and primarily uses website communication to do



Annual Report and Form 20-F (this document constitutes the Annual Report and Accounts in accordance with UK requirements and the Annual Report on Form 20-F in accordance with US requirements)

(this document constitutes the Annual Report and Accounts in accordance with UK requirements and the Annual Report on Form 20-F in accordance with US requirements) Notice of bp Annual General Meeting and details of how to vote on the resolutions to be considered at the Annual General Meeting.

bp’s quarterly financial results, regulatory announcements, strategy presentations and other information can also be viewed on this website and we provide relevant tax documentation to shareholders when a dividend is paid. You can also register separately for bp news and updates.



Each time we publish a document that we are statutorily required to circulate to shareholders we will either:

send you an e-mail if we have your email address (via eDelivery); or

send you a paper copy of the document if you have specifically requested hard copies; or

send you a paper notification of the publication and a link to where you can find the document on our website if you have neither provided an e-mail address nor asked for hard copy documents.

eDelivery for ordinary and preference shareholders

The bp Share Centre provides electronic services to our shareholders, including the ability to opt into electronic communications. This is the most efficient and secure way to stay up to date with important company information and manage your shareholding.

Register for the Share Centre and sign up for e-Delivery

Click for more information.

eDelivery



eDelivery is the way in which bp delivers company documents to shareholders electronically, via email.

Should you opt to elect for eDelivery, at the time of a company mailing you will receive an email containing links to the relevant website, where electronic copies of the documents can be viewed or downloaded. This will include the Annual Report and the Notice of Meeting, which are a sent out in March, and if you receive your dividend payments by bank mandate you will receive notifications that your electronic tax vouchers are available to download. You will have access to the same information sent to shareholders by mail at the same time or even earlier. We will not use your email address for any other purpose and there is no charge for this service. If at any time you no longer wish to participate in eDelivery you may request to receive hard copy documents in the mail.