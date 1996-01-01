Communication and eDelivery

bp is statutorily required to prepare and distribute the following documents and primarily uses website communication to do
bp’s quarterly financial results, regulatory announcements, strategy presentations and other information can also be viewed on this website and we provide relevant tax documentation to shareholders when a dividend is paid. You can also register separately for bp news and updates.
Each time we publish a document that we are statutorily required to circulate to shareholders we will either:
The bp Share Centre provides electronic services to our shareholders, including the ability to opt into electronic communications. This is the most efficient and secure way to stay up to date with important company information and manage your shareholding.
eDelivery is the way in which bp delivers company documents to shareholders electronically, via email.
Should you opt to elect for eDelivery, at the time of a company mailing you will receive an email containing links to the relevant website, where electronic copies of the documents can be viewed or downloaded. This will include the Annual Report and the Notice of Meeting, which are a sent out in March, and if you receive your dividend payments by bank mandate you will receive notifications that your electronic tax vouchers are available to download. You will have access to the same information sent to shareholders by mail at the same time or even earlier. We will not use your email address for any other purpose and there is no charge for this service. If at any time you no longer wish to participate in eDelivery you may request to receive hard copy documents in the mail.
Registered ADS holders (whose accounts are maintained in their own name by JPMorgan Chase) may elect to receive electronic notice or delivery through our agent. ADS holders can elect to receive the Annual Report and Form 20-F and shareholder meeting materials electronically, through JPMorgan’s internet voting website. You can also elect by calling US bp Shareholder Services at 1-877-638-5672 or mail, providing your email address and confirming your eDelivery preference.
