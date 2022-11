Following the 3Q 2022 results, the board has announced a dividend as follows:

3Q 2022 dividend information

Dividend 3Q 2022 Rate US dollar cash dividend per ordinary share (in US dollars)

US$0.06006 US dollar cash dividend per ADS (in US dollars)

US$0.36036 Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share

TBA



Dividend event - 3Q 2022 Date 3Q 22 results and US dollar cash dividend announcement date 1 November 2022 Ex-dividend date for ADS holders 9 November 2022 Ex-dividend date for ordinary shareholders 10 November 2022 Record date for 3Q 22 dividend 11 November 2022 Scrip available No Election date: latest date for receipt of DRIP Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for Ordinary shares 29 November 2022, 5pm GMT Election date: latest date for receipt of GID Dividend Reinvestment Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for ADSs Contact plan administrators - www.adr.com/bp Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share announcement date 6 December 2022 Dividend payment date and first date of dealings in the new shares

16 December 2022

Details of the most recent dividend payment

Cash