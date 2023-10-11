Site traffic information and cookies

Investor update 2023

Our strategy in action

a montage of images of people at work around different parts of bp
bp is hosting an Investor update in Denver and Field trip to bpx’s Permian operations on 10-11 October 2023, focused on its oil and gas business, as well as its biogas business.
Downloads
Plenary pdf / 6 MB
Oil breakout pdf / 2 MB
Gas breakout pdf / 1.8 MB
Integrated LNG supply, marketing and trading breakout pdf / 1.2 MB
Improving base performance breakout pdf / 2.1 MB
Increasing resources and capital productivity breakout pdf / 2.7 MB
Biogas pdf / 2.8 MB
bpx energy pdf / 2.4 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 50.7 KB
Glossary pdf / 73 KB

At the event, bp is highlighting the following key messages:

 

  • bp’s strategy, financial frame and net zero ambition are unchanged.
  • bp remains focused on delivering its strategy safely, with disciplined delivery, quarter-on-quarter, to meet 2025 targets and 2030 aims.
  • bp’s oil and gas business is running more efficiently – leading delivery model is supporting strong project and operating performance – creating value, with more to come.
  • bp has a high-quality, distinctive oil and gas resource portfolio, with significant future project optionality & flexibility to allocate capital – enabling continued optimisation and high-grading capital investment program, and maximising value of portfolio.
  • Together, this underpins:
    • Growing oil and gas EBITDA to 2025 to $30-32bn;
    • Sustaining oil and gas EBITDA at this level through 2030, even assuming constant prices; and
    • Capacity to sustain oil and gas EBITDA at this level well into the next decade.
  • This supports increasing 2030 Resilient Hydrocarbons EBITDA aim by $2 billion to $41-44 billion and 2030 Group EBITDA aim to $53-58, achieved with the same capital expenditure and production targets and aims.
  • And bp is aiming to grow EBITDA from our transition growth engines – including scaling-up our biogas business to deliver around $2 billion by 2030.

In summary, we remain focused on growing the value of bp, and growing long-term shareholder value.

bp's chief executive officer (interim), Murray Auchincloss

Plenary 

Murray Auchincloss, interim chief executive officer presents bp's investor update - plenary in Denver.

Investor update 2023 plenary pdf / 6 MB
Argos offshore platform in the GoM

Oil breakout

To be hosted by Gordon Birrell, EVP production & operations, Kate Thomson, interim chief financial officer, and Andy Krieger, SVP Gulf of Mexico & Canada.

Download the presentation pdf / 2 MB

Gas breakout

To be hosted by Anja Dotzernrath, EVP gas & low carbon energy, Kathy Wu, SVP Asia Pacific, and Joaquin Oliveira, SVP finance gas & low carbon energy.

Download the presentation pdf / 1.8 MB
An aerial image of Tangguh Expansion project
An image of the ship British Sponsor LNG tanker

Integrated LNG supply, marketing and trading breakout

To be hosted by Carol Howle, EVP trading & shipping, Elaine Skinner-Reid, SVP gas & power trading international, and Brian Puffer, SVP finance trading & shipping.

Download the presentation pdf / 1.2 MB

Improving base performance breakout

To be hosted by Fran Bell SVP digital technology, Andy Collins, SVP production, Roy Yongo, SVP transformation – P&O, and Giovanni Cristofoli, SVP bp solutions.

Download the presentation pdf / 2.1 MB
image of Azeri Central East (ACE) Topside Sail Away
An image of project Seagull ETAP

Increasing resources and capital productivity breakout

To be hosted by Ariel Flores, SVP subsurface, Ann Davies, SVP wells and Ewan Drummond, SVP projects.

Download the presentation pdf / 2.7 MB

Biogas 

To be hosted by Carol Howle, EVP trading & shipping and Starlee Skyes, chief executive officer Archaea Energy, a bp company.

Download the presentation pdf / 2.8 MB
An image from the Archaea Energy plant near Kansas City
An image of bpx's Grand Slam facility in the Permian basin

bpx energy

To be hosted by Kyle Koontz, chief executive officer bpx energy.

Download the presentation pdf / 2.4 MB

