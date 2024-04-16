bp’s ACE in Azerbaijan

“We call it a one-stop shop, where you can get all the information about ACE and its insides that anyone could need,” says Yekaterina Novruzlu, senior instrument and controls engineer for the ACE project. “Let’s say there was a maintenance issue with a part that is not readily accessible. In the past, it might have meant sending someone offshore, setting up scaffolding and taking photos as a first step. The digital twin allows us to understand what is involved and then decide on a course of action in just a few minutes or hours.”

As the digital twin was developed, bp teams relied on the experience of colleagues who had worked on similar projects in the US and UK. The ACE team has also shared their newly acquired digital twin expertise with other colleagues around the business, opening up the potential to introduce similar tools and designs across other assets.